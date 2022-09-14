Never forget: KFD, others remember the fallen on Sept. 11, 2001

KFD firefighter Joe Stephenson accepts a ceremonial flag from Tivy Air Force Junior ROTC cadet Nathan Halpin, during a 9/11 Memorial Ceremony hosted by the VFW Post 1480 Sunday morning. Other first responders representing their respective agencies are, from left, Rosendo Carrasco, representing Turtle Creek Volunteer Fire Department; Asst. Chief Clif Hirl, representing Tierra Linda Volunteer Fire Department and Lt. Megan Holt, representing Center Point Volunteer Fire Department.