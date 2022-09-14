Never forget: KFD, others remember the fallen on Sept. 11, 2001

Honoring their promise to “Never Forget,” members of the Kerrville Fire Department and participated in multiple events over several days honoring and remembering their fallen firefighter brothers and all who perished in terror attacks in New York City that claimed the lives of 343 FDNY firefighters and 2,654 citizens and other first responders.
The memorial ceremonies began last week when KFD Chief Eric Maloney held the first of three events, one with each on-duty shift, to read the names of each FDNY firefighter that died on that tragic day.
“We read every name in a round robin format to include every member on shift,” Maloney said. “Each shift read 114 names so that by the time we met with C Shift, all the names had been read by members of this department.
Last week, we were still training at the old Hal Peterson Middle School and we stopped training to hold the ceremony.”
Once the dead were honored, Maloney said firefighters resumed training.
The final ceremony was held on Monday morning with C Shift at KFD Central Fire Station.
“Sunday, Sept. 11, marked the 21st anniversary since the terrorist attack that forever changed the world. We pomised to never forget and we shall uphold that promise,” Maloney told C Shift firefighters and EMS crews.
Maloney then said on Sept. 11, terrorists plotted and killed 2,977 victims in attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Arlington, Va. and Flight 93 that crashed at Shanksville, Pa.
“Since 9/11, an additional 277 FDNY firefighters have died due to complications and many more are suffering from serious illness,” Maloney said. “We shall ‘Never Forget’ is engrained in every firfighter that served on 9/11 and every firefighter since that takes the oath of office. We are bound by our culture and are forever part of a fire family, as brothers and sisters of the fire service.”
Upon completion of Maloney’s brief remarks, the “Tolling of the Bell” was conducted, honoring the early and longtime tradition of signifying the death of a firefighter.
“When a firefighter died in the line of duty, the fire alarm office would tap out a special signal. That signal was five measured dashes, then a pause, then five measured dashes, another pause, then five more dashes,” Maloney said. “This became universally known as the ‘Tolling of the Bell’ and was broadcast over all telegraph fire alarm circuits. This signal was a sign of honor and respect for all firefighters who had made the ultimate sacrifice and has become a time-honored tradition.”
Then Engine 1 airhorn was then sounded in this sequence, followed by a moment of silence for all attending and then each officer, firefighter, EMS crew and staff member read a name of a fallen FDNY firefighter, taking turns, until all names were read.
On Friday, the Kerrville Professional Firefighters Association hosted their annual fundraising golf tournament, traditionally held on the weekend closest to Sept. 11.
KFD firefighters participate in this event each year.
At the tournament, KPFA members, who are also mostly KFD personnel, rememberd their fallen brothers and sisters.
On Saturday, 10 KFD firefighters participated in the San Antonio 9/11 Memorial Tower Climb at the Tower of the Americas, in which firefighters from around the state gather in full bunker gear and climb 110 stories, as the firefigthers did on Sept. 11, 2001.
On Sunday, KFD and other first responders, participated in a 9/11 Ceremony hosted by VFW Post 1480 in Kerrville.
