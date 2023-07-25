Kerr officials continue to tackle pay raises, budget

County leaders continued to tackle the proposed budget for FY 2024 during two budget workshops on July 12 and on Monday. Last Wednesday the discussion centered around wage adjustments, staff reclassifications, new employee requests, capital project requests and improvements planned for the airport. The airport is jointly owned by the city and county, but managed by the county.
The first workshop began with discussion on how to spend approximately $1.5 million in ARPA money remaining in the county’s bank account. The largest portion of the ARPA funds were committed to upgrading the county’s emergency radio system that will provide emergency responders much-needed communication improvements.
Another major discussion revolved around the proposed five percent across-the-board pay increase for all county employees in the proposed budget. County Judge Rob Kelly pointed out that he used that figure based on the inflation rate, but Kelly admitted that perhaps they might want to look at a different amount after federal inflation numbers released recently showed that inflation has slowed to around three percent.
The court finally asked the county auditor’s office to come back with figures using proposed wage adjustment increases of three percent, four percent, five percent and six percent. Kelly also pointed out that the county would see a reduction of approximately $148,000 in the county’s contribution to the retirement funds next year.
In considering possible reductions in the proposed budget requests submitted, Kerr County Road and Bridge Administrator Kelly Hoffer offered to freeze three positions in order to increase salaries for personnel who are getting their commercial driver licenses.
“The problem we are having is finding people who want to work. Instead of asking for more money we will just leave three positions unfilled,” Hoffer told the court. County Auditor Tanya Shelton advised the court that the three positions would have to be removed from the budget under Hoffer’s plan.
Sheriff Larry Leitha stressed that he is having the same problem with recruiting and retention of employees that many other departments in this area are having. Leitha is asking for a 20 percent increase in salaries for the first responders plus whatever percentage wage adjustment the county agrees to give other employees.
Leitha said the department has received the Lone Star and the Stonegarden grants this year and will apply for more funding. He also said his department will receive an additional $500,000 and each of the prosecutor offices (County Attorney, 198th and 216th District Attorney) are eligible to receive up to $275,000 in funding from legislation approved in Senate Bill 22 in the last legislative session. Leitha told the court that he was willing to commit his funds toward the salary increases for his officers.
Shelton warned the court about factoring the grant money into the budget at this point because of the “uncertainty” of receiving the funds. KCSO Capt. Jason Waldrip explained that the funding was “perpetual” for the next two years until the legislature meets again in 2025.
“This is two-year funding but will auto re-fund in the next legislative session. There’s no sunset provision attached to it,” Waldrip told the court.
Waldrip explained that the Rural Sheriff’s Association’s president, Buddy Mills, who is the sheriff in Gillespie County, is trying to find a way to streamline the process which originally said the funds would not be available until early 2024 and would hopefully make it available this fall.
“The funding is tiered, based on number of residents in the county. Only counties with between 50,000 and 300,000 residents are eligible and luckily Kerr County has over 51,000 residents. The money can be used for hiring and training plus increasing salaries,” Waldrip explained.
“The problem is that we have to set a tax rate and a budget before all of this is worked out,” County Judge Rob Kelly pointed out.
Salaries must be approved as part of the budget process and the funding to pay salaries must be factored into the formula.
“I need more time to think about it, but I think we can work it out,” Shelton said.
Leitha, in his budget presentation, pointed out that he was only asking for one additional deputy and one jail position in this year’s budget.
“Currently we have six positions per shift. We’re doing more reactive than proactive policing today. It’s pretty tough,” Leitha said. He said he would like to see deputies have more time to patrol neighborhoods and do proactive law enforcement in the county.
Commissioners asked the sheriff about the law enforcement situation in the city of Ingram, which has had multiple police chiefs and deputies over the past two years and is currently short-handed and possibly could shut down the department entirely. County officers have been providing backup service to the community.
“If they fold, then we will need four more deputies,” Leitha said. The court discussed the issue of Ingram residents paying city taxes for their own police department and if the department closes that funding should be provided to the county.
The court also learned there will be $75,000 available to the county from Spectrum, the company that manages the Hill Country Youth Event Center. A part of the county’s contract with Spectrum is the availability of excess funding from events at the center booked by Spectrum.
Pct. 3 Commissioner Jonathan Letz floated an idea of issuing tax anticipation bonds for some of the proposed capital improvements in the budget. Shelton advised the county could probably issue a three-year bond to fund improvements to the county’s information technology department and a five-year bond for road and bridge equipment.
“We’ve done this before when we’ve had years like this,” Letz said.
One of the largest capital requests ( $2.2 million) is from Road and Bridge Department, which will allow them to follow a four-year plan developed to replace outdated and worn-out equipment. Hoffer gave the court an option to reduce the budget by delaying purchase or leasing of new equipment.
“It doesn’t make any difference how many toys you have out there if you don’t have the people to run them. I suggest we back off a bit and concentrate on personnel,” Harris said. Harris is the court’s liaison to the Road and Bridge Dept.
“I hate to keep kicking the can down the road. I’d like us to look at those options,” Letz argued.
The information technology upgrade request is for $496,000.
“It makes more sense to issue the tax notes,” Shelton added. Tax Assessor Bob Reeves supported the idea of issuing the tax notes also.
“What you are proposing would meet the criteria for the tax anticipation bonds,” Reeves said.
“We are all in this train wreck together,” Kelly added after the discussion. The proposed budget as of the end of the workshop last Wednesday was at $6.3 million.
Monday’s workshop furthered discussion on salaries, additional personnel, capital outlay projects and an funding increase request by the volunteer fire departments that serve residents in the county. (See separate story, page 1.)
The timeline for additional discussion on the proposed budget and tax rate includes a 2 p.m. workshop scheduled for Monday, July 31. According to Bob Reeves, Kerr County Tax Assessor Collector, the certified tax rolls from the Kerr Central Appraisal District are due to be delivered to local taxing entities on July 26. The final proposed budget will be available for review on Aug. 10 and copies can be purchased by interested parties from the county clerk’s office.
The public hearing on the proposed budget, elected officials’ salaries and other budget matters is set for Aug. 28, and the final approval of the budget and tax rate is set on the agenda for the regular commissioners meeting on Monday, Sept. 11. The new fiscal year begins Oct. 1.
