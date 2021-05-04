Peterson Health to offer J&J vaccine clinic

As Peterson Health continues to meet the needs of the community, they will be offering a vaccine clinic on Thursday, May 13 to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Due to the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it was determined and announced on Friday, April 23 that the recommended pause on the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine should be lifted and that it is safe to resume use of the vaccine.
On Wednesday, May 5, Peterson Health will re-open their self-scheduling system. Anyone wanting the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine can visit the Peterson Health website at www.petersonhealth.com and click on the link, COVID-19 Vaccine Self-Scheduler, located at the top banner of the homepage. The link is assessable 24/7.
For those who do not have internet, an email or access to a computer, you may contact Peterson Health directly at (830) 258-7373, select Option 2, starting Wednesday, May 5 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Scheduling assistance will remain open after May 5 weekdays (Monday-Friday) until Wednesday, May 12 at 5 p.m.
“We appreciate the patients, kindness and understanding from our community when the CDC and FDA paused the administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine,” Tracy Davis, VP of Population Health, said. “At all times, Peterson Health holds the health and wellness of our community on the forefront and we are consistent in keeping in line with CDC and FDA recommendations. We know there is great interest in this particular one-dose vaccine and pleased that we can now provide it to our community.”
Peterson Health has hosted more than 20 vaccine clinics to complete first and second doses of Moderna since vaccines became available in December to serve the needs of healthcare workers and the community.
For more information, please visit the website at www.petersonhealth.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.