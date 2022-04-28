KCSO arrests CPISD AD

Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha announced the arrest of a Center Point Independent School District, who was charged with of indecency with a child.
According to Leitha, the Kerr County Sheriff’s Officed received a referral from Child Protective Services concerning the CPISD staffer for on March 7.
“The case began with an outcry made by multiple students regarding inappropriate physical contact by the employee to CPISD staff, who notified CPS,” Leitha said. “The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division began working on the case on or about April 20, 2022. The suspect was alleged to have close contact with multiple students throughout the course of this school year, including contact that was described as uncomfortable and/or sexual in nature. At least one alleged victim was under the age of 17.”
Leitha said CPISD Athletic Director Damian Patrick Van Winkle, 47, of Center Point, was arrested April 28 on one count of indecency with a child by contact.
“At the time of the arrest, Mr. Van Winkle was on paid leave from CPISD pending the outcome of the CPS and KCSO investigation,” Leitha said. “Mr. Van Winkle was arrested at his home without incident and is currently in the Kerr County Jail pending a bond hearing”
Leitha said Van Winkle is a 20-year veteran educator with several previous positions within school districts.
He was employed with Center Point ISD for the past nine months, Leitha said.
“As in all criminal cases, charges may be added or modified prior to trial, and all suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law,” Leitha said. “Our investigators worked seamlessly with other organizations to discern the facts and prevent further offenses by this administrator. We will continue to seek out possible victims and, when appropriate, submit this completed case for prosecution. The alleged violations of trust by a senior school official are deeply concerning. Our Office will always act swiftly and with all resources at our disposal to protect the children of Kerr County.”
