Healthcare workers first-tier recipients, others to follow

The sense of relief and excitement was palpable last week as the local allotment of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines arrived and healthcare workers were innoculated.
Due to initial limited supply recipients were prioritized, beginning first with frontline healthcare workers that included Kerrville Fire Department Emergency Medical Services crews, Peterson Health physicians and nurses, Kerrville State Hospital and Veterans Administration Hospital staff.
While the hospitals administered the vaccine shots themselves, H-E-B Pharmacist Amber Burress mobilized to vaccinate other healthcare workers including KFD, home health and hospice workers and other small healthcare providers.
“We received 100 doses in our first shipment; and I will be delivering and administering vaccines over the next couple of days,” Burress said. “Right now, we are the only provider that I know of certified to distribute the vaccines to individuals.”
Burress said distribution will be based on Department of State Health Services guidelines, which are prioritized by tiers.
Burress said the Wedensday morning (Dec. 22) vaccinations of KFD personnel might be the first in the county.
“I am not aware of any other vaccines being administered so far, but longterm care facilities might have already received theirs for their staff and patients,” Burress said.
Under the DSHS guidelines, both healthcare staff and residents of long-term care facilities would be vaccinated in the first-tier schedule.
Kerrville Fire Department
KFD Chief Eric Maloney has been in contact with health officials for the past few weeks, keeping an eye on the expected arrival of the vaccines and organizing with Burress a plan to distribute to his EMS crews.
“On that Friday (Dec. 18) when the FDA gave emergency use authorization, we had our plan in place,” Maloney said.
Maloney said under the DSHS distribution tier guidelines, only 39 members of the KFD were eligible to receive the vaccine.
“Healthcare workers for us are those individuals who are working on the ambulance, not our entire department,” Maloney said. “Our drivers, lieutenants, battalion chiefs and administration will fall under the next tier with other first responders.”
Maloney said great effort was put forth to identify those individuals defined as “healthcare workers” under the first-tier distribution plan and other guidelines described by the FDA and DSHS.
“One of those guidelines is that a person who has had COVID-19 may not receive the vaccine for 90 days,” Maloney said. “Not because of any adverse affects they might have from the vaccine, but because a person who has recovered from the virus already has some immunity.”
This rule, Maloney said, is to allow for more doses of the vaccine to be available for those who have not already contracted COVID-19.
Maloney said he received confirmation from H-E-B on Monday (Dec. 21) that the Moderna vaccine doses would be arriving on Wednesday (Dec. 23).
“It was quick, but we put the plan together and were able to get some of our staff vaccinated,” Maloney said. “We are working on getting some more vaccinated this week.”
Maloney said he will gladly take the vaccine when it is made available to him and encouraged citizens to do their research on making a decision whether or not to get vaccinated for COVID-19.
“The decision to get a vaccine should be based on science,” Maloney said. “I would encourage all citizens to do their research and not make a decision based on something they saw on social media. The FDA and Texas Department of Health Services have great information on their websites.”
Maloney said the details on side effects are constantly updated on the FDA and DSHS websites as more vaccines are administered.
“Go to these websites and read the scientific data on the vaccine and make the best decision for you,” Maloney said.
Maloney said he has been impressed with the coordination from the federal, state and local levels to create, approve and distribute the vaccines.
“It is the beginning of the end of COVID-19,” Maloney said. “Having these vaccines is definitely giving us hope for the future.”
Peterson Health
Peterson Health created a vaccine task force, a multidisciplinary team of professionals led by Chief of Staff Dr. Mack Blanton, three months ago to prepare for vaccine distribution, which began on Christmas Eve with 500 doses of the Moderna vaccine.
“The focus of the task force was to create a streamlined and organized process for the prioritization and the safe administration of the vaccine,” Peterson Health Infection Prevention Registered Nurse Pam Burton said. “We began meeting months prior to receiving the vaccine. We met multiple times during the week and have spent countless hours behind the scenes preparing for this day.”
Burton said the task force included members of infection control, pharmacy, quality, information technology, registration, clinic information systems, medical staff and nursing staff teams.
Burton said that all Peterson Health staff receiving the vaccine last week and over the weekend were pre-registered and then escorted to the vaccination area to receive their respective shots of the Moderna vaccine.
“We tried to make it fun, too,” Barbara Stehling, Director Quality Services at Peterson Health, said. “During their 15-minute observation time, they were assisted in registering for the V-Safe application and we set up fun photo op stations.”
Burton said the arrival of vaccines was a bit emotional for her and the rest of the staff after battling the COVID-19 virus for more than 10 months.
“We are nothing short of elated,” Burton said. “The light at the end of this virus is finally being seen and the excitement just filled the room. Most people have not experienced anything like this, and we have witnessed historic events during this pandemic.”
Stehling said the arrival of the vaccine has provided hope and encouragement for Peterson Health staff.
“The arrival of the vaccines have given our healthcare workers a needed boost during this difficult time in fighting the COVID,” Stehling said. “We are now armed with a defense that has shown very positive results and will offer much-needed protection for our staff.”
Burton said she was truly proud of the effort on behalf of staff.
“From the very beginning, there has been nothing but support, ownership and concern for the welfare of not only Peterson Health family, but also our community,” Burton said. “We could not be more proud.”
Peterson Health Pharmacy Director Anne Raymond said the certification process to be able to administer the vaccine was rigorous and was completed by Blanton.
Once approved, Raymond said they were not sure which vaccine that would be given, so cold storage space had to be addressed. The available refrigeration facilities at Peterson Health were a better fit for the Moderna vaccine.
Raymond said the pharmacy staff are working with Peterson Health administration to plan for the mandatory second “booster” vaccine that must occur in 28 days.
“It’s a huge undertaking and a lengthy process, but it is definitely worth it,” Raymond said.
Kerrville VA Hopsital
The South Texas Veterans Health Care System, Kerrville VA Medical Center began administering COVID-19 vaccinations to frontline health care employees and veterans residing in long-term care Community Living Centers today.
The South Texas Veterans Health Care System is part of the initial group of 37 VA medical centers across the country that began receiving and administering the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine this week.
The sites were chosen for their ability to vaccinate large numbers of people and store the vaccines at extremely cold temperatures.
“The South Texas Veterans Health Care System is proud to be a part of the initial 37 VA medical centers receiving the vaccine,” said Christopher R. Sandles, Medical Center Director/CEO. “We are dedicated to ensuring all veterans receiving care at Kerrville VA and our employees are ultimately offered the vaccine.”
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration stated that in clinical trials the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine was 95 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 disease. The vaccine is administered as a series of two doses, 21 days apart. The side effects appear similar to those of other vaccines and are short-lived.
COVID-19 vaccine implementation will include an initial limited-supply phase followed by a general implementation phase, when large supplies of the vaccine will be available.
As increased vaccine supply becomes available, VA plans to distribute these vaccines at additional facilities to offer the vaccine to more veterans and employees.
VA will report directly to the CDC data on all vaccine doses administered by VA. The department will also provide general, public updates on the number of people who receive the vaccination at these sites, similar to how VA posts COVID-19 testing figures.
Veterans seeking additional information can sign up to get updated information through VA’s COVID-19 Vaccine Keep Me Informed tool, visit the VA Coronavirus Vaccine FAQs webpage, contact their care team, or visit their facility website.
