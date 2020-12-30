Healthcare workers first-tier recipients, others to follow

KFD’s Bart Bartlett (top left) was the first member of the Kerrville Fire Department to receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 23 from H-E-B Pharmacist Amber Burress. Frontline healthcare workers have been identified as the top tier of prioritized recipients, which includes EMS crews. While hospitals administered the vaccine to their employees, H-E-B Pharmacists will administer to first responders and the general public. Peterson Health began administering the vaccine at 7 a.m. on Christmas Eve and continued through the weekend. At top right, Peterson Regional Medical Center staffers Paige Bolen, RN; Kasai Garrett, ICU Nurse; and Megan Santillan, RN, show off around a cutout of “Elf.” At bottom right, Peterson Health Director of Pharmacy Anne Raymond and Asst. Pharmacy Director Kelli Griffith prepare the vaccines.

Photos by Tammy Prout