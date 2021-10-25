Former Vietnam War POW speaks at MOWW meeting

Col. Joe Milligan, USAF (ret), former Vietnam War POW, was the featured speaker at the October 12th meeting of Hill Country Chapter - Military Order of the World Wars held at the Y.O. Ranch Hotel and Conference Center in Kerrville. Col. Milligan’s talk focused on an overview of Vietnam War POWs and their survival rate.
He provided an array of interesting statistics regarding the 735 American POWs who were in captivity during the war. Of that number, 672 survived their ordeal. Col. Milligan described the injuries and subsequent treatment (or total lack of treatment) for several of his contemporaries. He related his own experience of suffering burns, a severe knee injury, and compression fractures in his spine. He, as well as most of his fellow prisoners received no medical treatment for injuries suffered during ejection from his aircraft, capture, and torture while in prison. Remarkably, most survived the trauma.
As a pilot in an F-4C Phantom, then 1st Lt. Milligan was shot down and captured on May 20, 1967. The bulk of his presentation to Hill Country Chapter dealt with how he managed to treat his own injuries in the deprivation of the prison in Hanoi (nicknamed the Hanoi Hilton) during his captivity. Reliance on his training, creativity in using what few resources he had, and a remarkable will to endure, insured he survived captivity.
Following his release from being a POW on February 18, 1973, he went on to eventually attain the rank of Colonel. He subsequently earned a PhD and became a veterinarian. Many of his fellow prisoners attained higher ranks in their respective services, earned graduate degrees, served in elected offices, and were generally very successful in their careers and personal lives following the war.
Col. Milligan, who lives in San Antonio, is a member of the Hill Country Chapter-MOWW. He has made his presentation on his POW experience to Youth Leadership Conferences, which are 5-day, 4-night summer experiences available to high school juniors and seniors at no cost to them. Several such conferences are scheduled next summer, including one at Schreiner University, one on the USS Lexington Museum in Corpus Christi, one at Texas A&M University, one at Oklahoma Christian University, and one planned for Texas Wesleyan University. Local Hill Country high school students interested in applying to attend a YLC, which focuses on leadership, patriotism, and the free-enterprise economic system, should check with their high school counselors after the first of next year for details.
The Military Order of the World Wars is a veteran’s service organization founded in 1919 to promote good citizenship, patriotic education, and military and public service. Active-duty, retired and former commissioned or warrant officers of the uniformed services of the United States are eligible for membership. More information is available from the chapter commander, Norm Wells, at (830) 895-0788.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.