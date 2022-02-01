City Finance Department receives ‘Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting’

The City of Kerrville announced that the City Finance Department has again been awarded the “Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting” for its Annual Comprehensive Financial Report.
This prestigious recognition comes from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada.
The ACFR has been judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive "spirit of full disclosure" to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the report.
The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment. The city has received this award for 37 consecutive years, beginning in 1984.
The GFOA established the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting Program in 1945 to encourage and assist state and local governments to go beyond the minimum requirements of generally accepted accounting principles, to prepare comprehensive annual financial reports that indicate the spirit of transparency and full disclosure, and then to recognize individual governments that succeed in achieving the goal.
The GFOA of the United States and Canada is a major professional association serving approximately 19,000 government finance professionals, with offices in Chicago, Ill. and Washington D.C.
