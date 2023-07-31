HC CASA receives $50,000 grant

Hill Country CASA recently received a grant totaling $50,000.
The gift comes from FirstDay Foundation, a charitable foundation that provides philanthropic grants and management and governance services to nonprofit organizations doing good work in Texas and around the world.
“This is all about empowering Hill Country CASA to grow services in an already excellent catalog of programming,” said Marilu Reyna, FirstDay Foundation Executive Vice President of Marketing, Branding and Communications Services, who personally delivered the award.
The funds to Hill Country CASA will support emergent needs of children in foster care and relative caregivers from Kerr, Kendall, Bandera and Gillespie Counties, according to a July 17 letter from FirstDay Foundation announcing the gift.
CASA is part of a national volunteer movement that began in 1977 when Judge David Soukup in Seattle decided he needed to know more about the children whose lives were in his hands. His solution was to ask community volunteers to act as a “voice in court” for abused and neglected children.
Hill Country CASA has continued to serve abused and neglected children in Texas by providing trained community volunteers for every child who was assigned to the program through the court.
