Suspect charged with DWI following crash

A Kerrville family was awakened by the sound of a truck crashing into their home Thursday night during an unusual one-vehicle accident that brought a host of first responders on scene and saw the driver arrested for driving while intoxicated.
Kerrville Police Department Sgt. Jonathan Lamb, Kerrville Police Department officers and Kerrville Fire Department firefighters and medics were called to the 1900 block of Singing Wind at 10:05 p.m. for a report of a vehicle crashing into a home.
“KPD officers arrived and saw a Ford F-150 pickup had struck a vehicle that was legally parked in the 1900 block of Singing Wind, knocking it into the roadway and causing substantial damage,” Lamb said. “The front right tire was ripped off the F-150 by the force of the impact. The F-150 continued through the yard of the residence before crashing completely into the garage and partially through the garage wall into the living room of the house.”
Lamb said the residence sustained significant structural damage due to the crash.
Lamb said KPD officers located the driver of the F-150 and identified him as 27-year-old Jacob Lee Wesling.
“Wesling admitted to driving the Ford and stated he was texting, claiming that’s what caused him to crash,” Lamb said. “Wesling displayed symptoms of intoxication and following Standard Field Sobriety Testing, he was placed under arrest for DWI.”
According to Lamb, Wesling was transported to Peterson Regional Medical Center, where a blood draw was conducted before he was transported to the Kerr County Jail, where he was booked and held pending bond.
Wesling was released on Saturday, after posting a $2,000 surety bond.
According to KFD Deputy Chief Steven Boyd, the garage door of the home had to be removed and a tow truck called to remove the pickup truck.
No injuries were reported inside the home; however, a trail of damage was visible across multiple residential lots.
Boyd said moderate damage to the home was sustained, but since the vehicle crashed through the living room wall of the home, significant damage to personal items inside the home was reported.
