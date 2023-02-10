Tickets on sale for Lady Antler playoff game

Tickets are now available for purchase for Tivy’s bi-district girls’ basketball game versus Leander Glenn scheduled Tuesday, Feb. 14 at Dripping Springs High School.
DISD does not take cash, but will have a credit card device for fans who need to purchase their tickets onsite, otherwise the best advised option is to purchase ahead of time at TICKET LINK: https://www.disdtx.us/Page/2767
