After a rough year, local law enforcement officers and firefighters are hoping to bring the community together for fun, food and unity Friday, May 14 at Antler Stadium for the annual Guns & Hoses Flag Football Game.
This will be the third year for the event, which had to be cancelled last year due to COVID-19 restrictions, and will see members of the Kerrville Police Department and Kerrville Fire Department battle for bragging rights and control of the traveling trophy.
Organizing the event and athletes for each department are KFD Lt. Jaran Floyd and KPD Officer Jaron Ince.
“We want to win, but on May 14 we want to show our love for our brothers in blue,” Floyd said. “Especially with the hard time and bad press law enforcement is having to endure lately across the nation.”
Floyd said KFD firefighters and their supporters will be wearing “Thin Blue Line” bracelets and the KPD officers and their families will be wearing “Thin Red Line” bracelets.
“Firefighters and police are often on the same calls. We are brothers,” Floyd said. “So while we will be taking home the trophy, we want to invite the entire community to support our law enforcement brothers.”
Ince said the support from KFD is appreciated.
“It’s great to have their (KFD) backing, because at the end of the day, we are still one team,” Ince said. “We show up to calls together. We back each other up and we’re always there to protect one another.”
For as much as they cherish their brotherhood, both Floyd and Ince acknowledge that in this fundraising flag football event, this year is a grudge match, as each team has one win under their belt and each hopes the tie-breaker goes their way.
“It hurt last year when they came back to win in the fourth quarter,” Ince said. “We are coming back with a vengance. I’m not going to divulge our secrets, but let me just say we are bringing it.”
Floyd rebutted with confidence in saying it would be the KFD that takes home the trophy on May 14.
“We’ve got some new talent and we are a well-oiled machine,” Floyd said.
Ince said the concession stand will be open and Life Flight will land a helicopter before the game.
“We are also having a rugby match before the Guns & Hoses kickoff,” Ince said. “A lot of people don’t know that we have a local rugby team here and they will have a match first, so that people can actually watch a rugby game.”
Floyd said an additional fundraising event will be held on May 11 at Chick-Fil-A.
“We will have police and fire trucks on site. It will be kind of like a tailgate,” Floyd said. “We will be selling T-shirts.”
The beneficiary of this year’s Guns & Hoses event will be Families & Literacy, Ince said.
On May 14, the gates to Antler Stadium will open at 5 p.m., with the rugby match beginning at 5:30 p.m. Kickoff for the KFD vs. KPD game will be at 7 p.m. Admission is free; however, both Ince and Floyd suggest a $5 donation.
