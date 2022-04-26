San Jacinto Day in Texas, commemorating the anniversary of the Battle of San Jacinto, is April 21.
On this date in 1836, General Sam Houston and the Texas Army defeated Santa Anna’s Mexican troops, winning independence for Texas in a decisive battle that lasted only 18 minutes.
April 21 has been celebrated every year since the battle, and in a joint resolution, the 14th Texas Legislature of 1874 pronounced April 21 as San Jacinto Day, a legal state holiday.
San Jacinto Day is also a day to honor all who fought for the independence of Texas. They were “Texians,” native citizens and immigrant citizens, speaking Spanish, English, German and more, all with a common purpose of self-preservation and liberty, and it was this battle that assured their success. It is the most important battle in Texas history.
Thursday, April 21, 1836 was a clear and sunny day for the Texas Army of only 750 men. That morning, Sam Houston sent Deaf Smith with a couple of soldiers to destroy the nearby Vince’s bridge, thereby removing the only available escape route for Santa Anna and his army of 1,500 soldiers. At mid-afternoon, Houston gave the order to advance, and the Texians did not hesitate. To shouts of “Remember the Alamo” and “Remember Goliad” they attacked, and in less than 20 minutes, the battle for Texas was won.
The significance of the battle of San Jacinto led not only to the annexation of Texas, but also to the Mexican War, which resulted in the U.S. acquisition of the states of New Mexico, Arizona, California, Nevada, Utah, and parts of Oklahoma, Kansas, Colorado, and Wyoming. Approximately one million square miles of territory, or almost one third of the present-day U.S., changed sovereignty because of the victory at San Jacinto.
The San Jacinto Monument, a memorial to honor all who fought for Texas’ independence, stands at the battle site. It was begun on San Jacinto Day, 1936 and dedicated on San Jacinto Day, 1939. The monument is the tallest column memorial in the world and is topped with a 34-foot Lone Star. At 567 feet tall, it is 12 feet taller than the Washington Monument in Washington, D.C.
The Joshua D. Brown Chapter encourages all Texans to pause on April 21 and celebrate the bravery and perseverance of the Texas pioneers and the great state of Texas.
The April meeting of the Chapter will be held at First United Methodist Church Kerrville on Monday, April 25 at 10 a.m.
The speakers for the meeting will be Gaylon Finklea Hecker and Marianne Odom, DRT members and co-authors of “Growing Up in the Lone Star State.”
The two began the interviews for this book in 1981 and devoted a professional lifetime to collecting the memories of accomplished Texans to determine what, if anything, about growing up in the Lone Star State prepared them for success.
The resulting 47 oral history interviews begin with tales from the early 1900s, when Texas was an agrarian state, and continue through the growth of major cities and the country’s race to the moon.
Interviewees recalled life in former slave colonies, on gigantic ranches, tiny farms, and sharecropper fields; and in one-horse towns and big-city neighborhoods, with relatable stories as diverse as the state’s geography. Their absorbing reflections are stories of good and bad, hope and despair, poverty and wealth, depression and inspiration, which would have been different if lived anywhere but Texas.
Anyone interested in Texas History or in tracing their ancestors who were in Texas during the Republic is welcome to attend.
