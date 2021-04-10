Doyle Center gets $100K boost for renovations

Plans are moving forward for more upgrades in the Doyle Center neighborhood community center.
Since late October 2020, the plans on paper are beginning to become reality, as sets of portable buildings were delivered to the west end of the property, and staff members moved out of the former school building and into temporary offices.
The Doyle Community Center, Inc., is following a plan to renovate this facility. This renovation will create a more secure, efficient and functional building in which to provide services, particularly those planned through a national grant for the “Build Health” program.
The renovations include, in two phases, at first about $338,450 for new ceiling and insulation, water lines, complete HVAC, wet-pipe fire-sprinkler system, electrical service above ceiling, and kitchen and dining area.
Phase Two for about $497,530 would include selective interior demolition; new main entrance, wiring, lighting, electrical, flooring finishes and paint and grease traps; and remodeled restrooms.
Funding has included the city’s EIC approval last March of an amended amount of $500,000 to include architectural services and use of portable buildings during renovation; plus donated time and expertise from Peter Lewis, architect, and Nicole Lundrum on his staff.
Doyle Center Board President Kay Tally-Foos said, “This project is on the shoulders of a lot of people, and we’ve put a lot of spirit and energy in it since 2003.”
Tally-Foos got sets of the final plans in late fall 2020, and is very familiar with the changes they are beginning to see in the old school building.
She said inside the basically rectangular building, plans show a larger kitchen in the same location.
Space will be taken from the dining room next door, as the board and architects envision the kitchen as a teaching space for classes, not just preparation and serving space for events. A pass-through opening will still connect the two rooms.
“The kitchen will have a new door to the hall; more counter space, lockable pantry, ice machine, counter-top range, a commercial refrigerator, and a three-hole sink,” Tally-Foos said earlier. “We actually have a second plan for the kitchen that’s more expensive. It includes a countertop next to the dining room, and a special vent-hood for a larger range, but we would have to raise more money for those things.”
The board’s wish came true recently when they were notified of the anonymous gift of an additional $100,000 to their building funds, a gift earmarked for the added kitchen improvements they included in the original plans.
That space in the east end of the building now is one large room; and they have added new sections to the building plan for a countertop, and vent-hood for the larger cooking range.
Demolition inside the building has progressed to a widened hallway on the west end, trenching where the plumbing pipes for the restrooms and kitchen had to be excavated for inspection and in some areas, updated; and the entire older lower ceiling removed to expose the full rafter system where new HVAC units are being installed on a new catwalk above the height of the new ceiling. And in a few places, the studs for new wall locations have been erected to show new divisions of space for offices and a larger health clinic.
Tours of the building are available, led by Doyle Center board members on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday late morning and in the afternoon, with added information offered by chief contractor Bruce Jenschke.
Last week, one of those tours showed the new kitchen area cleared of its dividing wall; and the larger space is now open for the counters, sink, stovetop with range-hood and refrigerator, with enough room still available for a few four-person tables, according to tour guide and board member Judy Eychner.
Gutting and remodeling the kitchen was listed as part of Phase I of the two construction phases. Phase I was originally priced at $338,456; and the new $100,000 gift makes that new total $438,456 with completion of the new kitchen design included.
The kitchen will be remodeled in order to serve meals as part of the services to seniors, children’s programs, and other community events. It also will be re-created in such a way that it can be a “teaching kitchen” to hold classes in nutrition and healthy cooking. It has been designed to include new appliances, flooring, vent system, and grease trap – overall a complete renovation of the cooking and dining space.
Eychner’s tour that morning drew four other visitors including Kerrville Mayor Bill Blackburn.
Eychner told the group that the school was established in 1909 as a one-room school for children in elementary through high school grades in the then-segregated Black community in Kerrville. Doyle School graduate and retired KISD teacher Clifton Fifer said the city added water service for the school in 1920, and electrical service in 1923.
Fifer remembers the seniors’ 12th grade classroom for all subjects was the “stage-end” half of the largest community room facing Barnett Street; and Principal “Prof” B.T. Wilson was their teacher for all subjects.
The construction crew under Jenschke’s direction has been uncovering such features as an old chimney – which is staying embedded in the wall - and starting to change the main entrance of the building to the center of the wall facing Barnett Street where it used to be.
A new outside entryway will be built of rock similar to the one slightly east.
Eychner said the new entry hall will give them display space for historical photographs.
Inside several of the rooms, interior walls are revealing the various layers and colors of paint from years ago; and a bit of some purple and white tile flooring in one room, perhaps tied to the former Doyle School colors of purple and white.
