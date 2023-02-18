New chef in town

When Chandler Mikeska took on the role of executive chef at the Club at Comanche Trace in the fall, he knew it would be an adventure.
The 30-year-old chef achieved the top-tier position last fall after time spent as executive sous-chef at Dominion Country Club in San Antonio, as well as selling produce.
“Right now, Comanche Trace is really adding a lot to our member experiences,” Mikeska said. “(We’re) adding new events to the calendar, adding value to memberships and making sure to provide everything that’s expected.”
One recent week featured a lobster theme, with a lobster night on a Tuesday, a lobster and prime rib night on a Friday, and a lobster brunch the following Sunday, he said. In February, the golf club will hold a Cajun Week for Mardi Gras.
“On Saturdays, we’re also doing live music and cooking outside, and during golf season, we’ll also be doing more (dining) outside,” he said.
Mikeska grew up fishing for seafood and hunting for wild food and game. His parents always cooked and from his early teenage years, he knew he wanted to be a chef.
In high school, he took on a job with his class and catered for 400 for the West Texas Bridal Showcase with 178 exhibitors, his father Terry Mikeska told the Community Journal.
Chandler Mikeska attended the Culinary Institute of America in New York for two years and transferred to Texas Tech University where he graduated with a degree in hospitality management in 2016.
Throughout his time in school, he worked full-time, most notably at the West Table Kitchen and Bar in Lubbock. He also temporarily took over the role of executive chef for Texas Tech’s student restaurant during his studies.
After graduation, he worked for White Lodging as a task force chef traveling all over the country, and Brush Creek Ranch in Wyoming. After that, he worked in Houston for the Pappas chain for two and a half years before moving to San Antonio.
Mikeska and his wife chose San Antonio as a midway point between his wife’s family in Frisco and his in San Antonio.
He said he’s thrilled to take on the new role at Comanche Trace, where he manages a small team of five to 10 employees in the main clubhouse restaurant, serving some 75 people a day at the a la carte restaurant which serves lunch and dinner every day and breakfast on weekends. He also oversees culinary experiences ranging from feeding 70 people at events to up to 300 patrons at tournaments.
“There’s a lot going on,” Mikeska said. He’s enjoying building up the status of the restaurants while overseeing events for the greater Kerrville community. His aim is to move toward ever fresher, more local and personalized ingredients — he’s been making his own corned beef and turkey and smoking roughly 80 pounds of brisket a week.
And Comanche Trace patrons can feel good about supporting local businesses: Almost every week, Mikeska visits the Kerrville farmer’s market to buy local eggs, mushrooms, microgreens and other items.
A new remodel is in the works for Comanche Trace as well, he said, which in the near future will double the size of the clubhouse kitchen and build a second kitchen at the tap house, among other renovations.
“I’m excited,” said Mikeska. “I’m 30 years old and this is my first major executive chef role, and I want to make it the best restaurant in Kerrville — working with my front-of-house managers and keeping my team excited about the proposition.”
For more information about the Club at Comanche Trace, located at 2801 Comanche Trace Drive, call (830) 895-8505 or visit www.comanchetrace.com.
