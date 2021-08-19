The August Board of Trustees meeting for Kerrville ISD included public hearings and adoption of the new FY 2021-22 budget, and the tax rate to fund that budget.
Public hearing on proposed 2021-22 budget,
adoption 2021-22 budget
In the presentations on the proposed 2021-22 budget, Supt. Dr. Mark Foust and Jarrett Jachade, chief financial officer, gave an overview of items considered for funding. Foust said the salary matrix includes mostly teachers, and they proposed substantial pay increases for substitute teachers. He said the last budget that increased subs’ pay was in 2018.
They said they are using federal funding to give $1,000 “retention bonuses” for returning staff, totaling about $600,000 to be paid out.
Adoption 2021-22 Tax Rate
Jachade and Foust said the proposed total tax rate for the coming year is $1.052 per $100 valuation, which is reduced by 2 cents from last fiscal year’s rate.
By state rules, the local district tax rate was “compressed” for the Maintenance and Operations portion of the rate by $.043, for a new tax rate for M&O of $0.872. And the rate for debt service will be $0.18.
The General Fund Budget for the new fiscal year was listed in the meeting packet with the following details.
• Local revenue - $29,288,000;
• State revenue - $12,314,634;
• Federal revenue - $1,563,113;
• Total revenue - $43,165,747.
The appropriations listed include the largest single category – “instructional” – at $24,225,261.
Other expenditures are listed, including:
• Instructional resources and media services - $400,638;
• Curriculum and staff development - $435,705;
• Instructional leadership - $923,387;
• School leadership - $2,772,328;
• Guidance, counseling and evaluation - $1,436,786;
• Social work services - $26,111.
• Student transportation - $1,672,660;
• Co-curricular/extracurricular activities - $1,592,992;
• General administration - $1,772,504;
• Plant maintenance/operations - $5,583,025;
• Security and monitoring services - $250,225;
• Data processing services - $801,606;
• Community services - $338,869;
• Other government charges - $422,000.
The total General Fund appropriation is $43,165,747.
The Debt Service Fund consists of local revenue of $6,066,000; and Debt Service expenditures of $5,653,206.
The Child Nutrition Fund includes the following – local revenue of $584,584; state revenue of $10,959; and federal revenue of $2,017,369; for a total revenue and expenses of $2,612,912.
Public testimony
A public hearing was offered on the budget and the tax rate to fund it, but the citizens who attended this meeting were more intent on giving their opinions on the district’s COVID-19 update, and their board resolution regarding a Disaster Declaration Extension and COVID-19 response.
Speakers were given 5 minutes each, and the majority of the approximately half-dozen speakers are opposed to the school district mandating that students wear masks while in school.
Kerrville ISD recently released their policy on this for the new school year, which allows the choice of “student masks or no masks” to be made by parents with their students.
Parents who agree with this cited keeping the choice open in the schools, in light of what they call the “low infection rate of COVID infection among children;” and how the data they’ve collected and believe says there are higher risks for children from many other things than COVID - “except damage to mental health,” they said, from having to wear the masks.
The district has included doing “contract tracing” if COVID cases appear among students, for which more than one parent thanked the board.
On the other end of the arguments were a few parents who favor keeping the mask mandate. One said she didn’t send her kindergartener last year “because she was at risk” and she called this year’s policy a “glaring discrepancy compared to that. “Masks are uncomfortable but so are ventilators,” she told the board. “If virtual learning is not possible this year, make the in-person learning as safe as possible.”
Another said they believe in wearing protective masks, and the first day of school their son was one of the few students wearing one.
One parent quoted to the board what she called a teacher’s online comments about believing it would be best to force others to comply with mask-wearing; and asked – but got no board response – on whether teachers from classrooms should be allowed to air their personal beliefs instead of being respectful of parents’ choice.
Some were worried about students being bullied at school by others of the opposite opinion, depending on what their parents are teaching them. A few were heavy with statistics about COVID infections in children and numbers of child deaths; while others said the stricter rules worked last school year and should work this year again. And some were divided on just how much protection face masks are for an aerosol-sized virus.
Superintendent’s response
Foust told the attendees that this year it’s not whether they want to or not, they cannot mandate masks. Texas Governor Greg Abbott says so. They’re relying on cleaning and hand-sanitizing, and if a student is confirmed COVID-positive, they will notify parents; do contact tracing; send the child home for 10 days’ quarantine; and follow guidance of the Texas Education Agency and Department of State Health Services.
He said they’ve applied to the state for rapid-response test kits, and will train staff and affected families in their use, as needed. That test will only be used with parents’ permission.
Asked by one trustee what the procedure would be if a parent presented what they said was proof from somewhere else that a child’s COVID test was negative, Foust said school officials would have to take their word for it.
KISD 2018 Bond
Program Review
With the first day of the new school year done Monday, Foust gave what he called a review of the Bond projects, mainly to remind them what is complete and what may be considered in the near future with whatever bond money is left over.
Facility Naming
Recommendations
On March 21, Kerrville ISD received a nomination to name or rename the Antler Stadium Field House. At the May meeting, trustees voted to begin the facility renaming process according to Policy CW (Local); and the board directed Foust to form a Facility Naming Committee and publicly announce its intent to name or rename a facility.
The district solicited public input or nominations for naming suggestions for the Field House, and received three nominations.
The Naming Committee met Aug. 9 to review the three nominations, and made a unanimous recommendation that the Field House be named/renamed the Grant Palmer Field House, according to the Aug. 16 agenda.
Foust said when Palmer was notified of this, he declined the honor.
Monday night when trustees considered this, they agreed to take no action. President Rolinda Schmidt declared the motion dead.
Consent Agenda
Trustees approved this year’s Student Code of Conduct with no discussion, as part of the Consent Agenda.
And they approved resolutions in support of the 4-H organizations in Kerr, Gillespie and Bandera counties.
