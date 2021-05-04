City manager announces retirement

After 35 years of public service in city management, spanning seven Texas cities from 8 thousand to 1.3 million in population, Mark McDaniel announced his retirement effective June 1, 2021.
Prior to serving as Kerrville’s city manager the last four years, Mark served as assistant city manager for Dallas, city manager for Tyler, assistant city manager for Corpus Christi, city manager for Woodway, assistant city manager for Lake Jackson, and budget officer for Denton.
Mark holds a Master of Public Administration and Bachelor of Arts from the University of North Texas. He is also a graduate of the Harvard University Senior Executive in Local Government Program. In 2007, he was chosen as the University of North Texas MPA alumnus of the year. A leader in his profession, Mark has served as vice president for the International City/County Management Association (ICMA), representing the central United States, and is an ICMA credentialed manager. Mark has also served as president for the Texas City Management Association, and in 2010 was selected as Texas City Administrator of the Year.
“After a 35-year career in municipal government management it is time to move on to the next phase of life, and perhaps a second career in a new field,” said Mark. “My wife and I plan to move closer to grandkids in the coming months so we can be a larger part of their lives, but we will truly miss all of the great friends we have made during my four years of service as city manager for Kerrville.”
During his administration as city manager for Kerrville, Mark and his team have been largely responsible for many achievements:
• Maintained the City’s AA bond rating, reduced debt by restructuring and refinancing millions at lower interest rates, reduced or kept the city’s tax rate flat, restructured water and sewer rates to achieve greater conservation and reduce impact to lowest users, and received recognition from the State Comptroller for financial transparency;
• Launched an unprecedented community effort to develop Kerrville 2050, the City’s highly celebrated comprehensive plan, and implemented a new zoning code, sign code, and building codes;
• Executed a partnership with Headwaters Groundwater Conservation District to drill new wells to further enhance the City’s water supply, completed the new Legion sewer lift station that opened up a third of the City to new development, completed construction of the City’s reuse water system for irrigation, and completed a large scale granular activated carbon system to mitigate total trihalomethanes (TTHM) and significantly enhance water quality;
• Re-established the City’s Main Street program, executed a partnership and raised funding for the Heart of the Hills Heritage Center on the campus of the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library, and executed a public-private partnership for repurposing the Arcadia Theater;
• Completed the Workforce Housing Study and Strategic Plan, executed a development agreement with Lennar Homes for 135 new and affordable single family homes, and executed a new 20-year development agreement with Comanche Trace;
• Completed and began implementation of the Doyle Community Area Development Plan, and implemented the Neighborhood Enhancement Team to address particular neighborhood needs working with residents in a systematic way to make neighborhood improvements over time;
• Significantly enhanced external communications and public relations through a strong social media presence, e-newsletters, use of video, regular printed columns, and citizen surveys;
• Established strategic focus areas for staff efforts to promote engagement with citizens, economic opportunity, and empowerment of employees, and new core values of standards, tone, expectations, and pace (STEP);
• Implemented a full scale Lean Six Sigma program for elimination of waste, reduction of costs, and enhancement of customer service, and launched Kstat business planning for all city departments;
• Extended Olympic Drive, enhanced funding for street maintenance and construction, and implemented a comprehensive street rating and improvement program;
• Opened the new Kerrville Sports Complex, extended two new River Trail segments to the Dietert Center and Schreiner University, and completed HEB Tennis Center improvements;
• Developed the City’s first ever long-range water supply plan and master drainage plan;
• Created a tax increment reinvestment zone (TIRZ) for the Downtown and completed a retail study to determine market area and leakage to other markets, then initiated efforts to recruit regional retail;
• Recruited Killdeer Mountain Manufacturing to expand into Texas and Kerrville, adding 400 new primary jobs in 20 years.
“I’m proud of all of the things that we have accomplished as a team, and I am humbled by the servant hearts of our City Council, as well as the dedication and professionalism of the tremendous City of Kerrville staff,” Mark noted. “Thank you for the opportunity to serve the citizens of Kerrville.”
