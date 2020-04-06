Notre Dame School continues ‘Virtual Learning’

Welcome to 21st century schooling – courtesy of the COVID-19 virus and modern computer equipment.
Principal Sandy Killo said she got the first news on Friday, March 13, from the Archdiocese offices in San Antonio about closing Notre Dame Catholic School in Kerrville until further notice.
Spring Break was scheduled the week of March 16-20, so the 143 students were leaving campus for a week anyway.
Killo said she spent the week of Spring Break through March 22 working on the “virtual learning” plan to present to teachers on March 23-24, especially what computer “platforms” they would be using.
“That Monday and Tuesday I worked with the teachers on campus,” Killo said. “And we worked out packages of school supplies - pencils and Crayolas and everything – and passed them out to parents in a drive-through at the school. And at the beginning, every teacher called every single student and their parents.
“Now, on March 25 we’re 100 percent online using Zoom. This interactive teaching is key, and the personal communication is hugely important. The employees have learned a lot about ‘distance learning’ the past week.”
Killo said all the teachers started by working from their classrooms at the school campus. But by later in the week, some were working from their homes.
“The teachers and I tell the students online, ‘I’ve missed you, and your smiling faces!’”
Killo said their biggest dilemma would have been computer equipment, if this had happened three years ago.
“We got a grant from the Charlie and Hal Peterson Foundation three years ago; and bought Chromebooks to give to all the students. That was our number one priority,” Killo said.
“And then we found that some of our teachers were using older laptops, with no camera and no voice activation. So we got the teachers fixed up, too.”
Killo said the teachers made what she called “amazing schedules” with their students.
The first-grade teacher even created small reading groups online. And the students can create “Ladybug” documents and record them and send them to and from Zoom.
“There are a lot of parents working while their kids stay home; and some older siblings taking care of younger brothers and sisters.
“I am so proud of our teachers,” Killo said. “I had a vision for how this could work, and the reality is 100 times better. When you think about it, we’ve learned a lot. There have been some tears of frustration, but a lot more of joy.”
“We are blessed here!” Killo said.
She said the staff has stepped up tremendously. Killo said she gets to pop in while the teachers are online with the students, and monitor what they are doing, and wave to the students and say hello.
“The key is not ‘busy work,’ but real lessons,” Killo said, adding. “When all this came together, we only missed two days’ instruction.”
Killo said flexibility is key; and schools that have to do this must use creative ways to reach out to families.
Students are turning in projects and assignments to Google now. Teachers talk to the students and give assignments, while the students stay on the line for the communication.
For instance, in their religion class, Killo said the teacher has been including a “choice board” that offers students multiple topics or activities; and the students each pick one on which to base a lesson.
On their Chromebooks, each teacher can “mute” or “un-mute” individual students or the whole class as lessons proceed.
Killo said from the beginning, she and the teachers frequently were asking each other, “What is the problem?” And the answer each time was, “We’ll work it out.”
Killo said she’s had no students at the school campus since this started, only the teachers and other employees.
“We are not allowing the kids onto campus.”
Each teacher takes attendance over the week by checking that the students are signed in online each day.
And Killo has a “faculty Zoom” with all the teachers at 2 p.m. each Monday.
“The Archdiocese said to keep careful records, and some may result later in funds back to the school here for our costs.”
Student experience
Hailey Hoffmann, 11 and a sixth grader at Notre Dame School, said she knew what to do, to attend school this way, even though she hadn’t done this before.
Her grandmother Cynthia worked side by side with her on a couple early assignments to figure out how to create a text box on the screen of Hailey’s Chromebook, and then use a “turn-in button” for Hailey to send in a finished assignment.
Since then, Hailey is finishing her daily assignments pretty much on her own, including turning them in via the computer.
On “regular” weekday school days, in her new virtual learning setting, her class schedule is:
• 9-9:30 a.m.;
• 10-11 a.m.;
• 12-1 p.m.;
• 1-2 p.m.
That gives a class time for each of the core subjects of science, English, math and social studies; but no electives.
And she was at her computer one day last week dressed in casual clothes, not her school uniform, and she was wearing her fuzzy slippers.
She’s also using Google “docs” for some assignments.
She said in her on-campus classes, she would be carrying a folder, a planner, the book for the subject of the class, and her personal choice, a clipboard.
At home now, her workspace is a square table with a chair on one side and her Chromebook in front of her seat. The other three sides of the table are filled with what was in her locker at the school campus.
“I like ‘Prodigy’ as our math games,” Hailey said.
They were already using “STEMScopes” for science and are continuing with that curriculum.
“Pearson Realize” is the source of the sixth grade social studies curriculum.
And some of their classwork is not in a book at all, but online with “Brain POP.”
But she said she misses seeing her friends in person, even though they are online together in class and often also on their cell phones with each other between classes and after hours.
