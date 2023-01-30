Heroes to animals in need

As costs rise and temperatures drop, Ingram-based nonprofit Buck Wild Animal Rescue and Wildlife Rehab’s team of committed volunteers bands together to fulfill its mission of helping local animals.
Although Buck Wild was not formally licensed as a rescue until 2016, Buck’s family — starting with her grandfather — has been rehabilitating animals her whole life, said the nonprofit’s owner and president, Katie Buck.
The rescue is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week — including holidays — and run by an all-volunteer staff of some 40 volunteers on rotating schedules.
“I want to stress the importance of each and every person who works here, supports, donates — that’s what makes this space run,” Buck said. “Everybody does such a wonderful job out here.”
Though the organization’s main function is wildlife rescue and rehabilitation, Buck noted, Buck Wild also provides a safe space for exotic animals, hoofstock, sanctuary animals like hard-to-adopt exotic birds and reptiles, and even bottle-fed domestic animals like puppies and kittens.
“We are – to my knowledge — the only rescue in Kerr County that is open 24/7 and able to bottle-feed babies through the night,” Buck said.
Unlike most local rescues, which receive some measure of public funding, Buck Wild is entirely privately funded through a network of generous donors, she added.
But this year, that funding is tight.
“The last three years we’ve had these long hard cold spells,” Buck explained. “Any time we have any kind of rainstorm or windstorm or cold spell, we wind up with so many baby animals that are placed. The wind knocks baby birds out of their nests, (and) in a freeze, you lose hoofstock not used to these temperatures. We’re getting calls so much more than we normally would.”
Meanwhile, with rising inflation comes rising feed prices. A donation that used to buy two bags of feed might now only buy one, Buck said.
“And we’re not taking in any fewer animals — we’re taking in more animals,” she continued.
The need isn’t slowing down anytime soon: When spring arrives, so will the baby boom.
“In the spring, we see hundreds of baby animals weekly,” said Buck. “Normally by this time, we’re prepared with nuts and seeds and milk formulas for baby birds, several tote boxes filled with each thing we’re needing. At this point this year, we’re out. And instead of being full, we’re nowhere near where we would usually be. We’re empty on everything.”
There are several ways locals can help, Buck said. First, donors can make a monthly pledge via the nonprofit’s Patreon, located at Patreon.com/buckwildrescue — the best option to keep the rescue running smoothly, she explained. They can also be made through the “donations” tab on the rescue’s website, located at www.buckwildrescue.org.
Checks can be sent by mail to 279 Lazy Creek Road, Ingram, or donations can be made via PayPal or Venmo at @buckwildrescue.
Buck said the organization also has two costly monthly bills, one at Ingram’s Double L Ranch and Wildlife Feed and one at Town and Country Animal Hospital. When donating to either location in Buck Wild’s name, the donation will be applied to the rescue’s account and its recurring bill.
“These are our babies, and each one of these animals would have faced death without Buck Wild,” said Buck. “Our whole team — we believe in this so much that we make it happen. But it takes a team effort. We’re like a family. We’re making a huge difference but we need support.”
As spring approaches, Buck Wild reminds readers: If you find a wild animal in need — don’t touch it. Contact Buck Wild at (830) 739-1363 and trained wildlife rescue volunteers will guide you through the process.
