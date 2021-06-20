Tye Phelps has returned to the old Country Kitchen at the Hill Country Arts Foundation in Ingram, the site of his childhood and his father’s work, to become the owner of the same restaurant plus a music venue, now renamed the “Southern Sky Music Cafe.”
“From 1970 to 1982, this restaurant next to the Point Theatre was the ‘Country Kitchen’ owned by my parents as their family business,” Phelps said. “I washed dishes in this kitchen and worked in the concession stand of the theater. I was even on stage at the Point Theater as a kid in ‘The Sound of Music’ and ‘South Pacific’.”
It was a family restaurant 1977-78 while his father was manager at the Kerrville Chamber of Commerce.
“Now this same building has live music every night, food and music equally. They keep pulling me back in,” Phelps said. “I’ve been in this business 20 years, and have a lot of existing relationships with musical artists and management companies.”
He said finding musical artists to come to the Hill Country isn’t difficult. He finds out who’s playing elsewhere in Texas, especially nearby, or the management companies sometimes suggest possible artists.
Phelps said he and his wife first remodeled the “Country Kitchen” building, adding a stage at one end of the room; and chose a décor that celebrates many genres of music. Their menu also has its items named the same way.
Phelps used his own music/album cover collection to decorate the walls inside the restaurant, and when he didn’t have enough to fill the wall space on more than two walls, he said he did some more searching and buying to finish the collection.
Anybody who looks around the room should be able to recognize a number of artists and music styles they can identify with.
The restaurant at 122 Point Theater Rd., Ingram, is open 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sundays. It sits on about 3 acres adjoining the Point Theatre complex.
The food selection on Sundays is a “Gospel Brunch,” compared to the many items on their menu for the other days. And they offer to-go food as well.
“This is the last party place before Hunt,” Phelps said.
The footprint of the restaurant hasn’t changed, and they retained and improved the back deck overlooking the Guadalupe River with stairs down to the green space on the bank.
They’ve furnished that green space with a variety of styles of outdoor seating and tables.
All that seating was placed to have a view of the new outdoor stage they had built on the west side of the restaurant building, protected by a canopy with a backdrop.
Diners can choose to eat indoors, or outside under the period light bulbs strung across the deck and out over the back lawn.
Menu selections
Phelps said he’s a sixth-generation Texan, and he married a wife who’s Spanish and Italian. She was his real estate broker when they met.
The ethnic combination also shows in their menu selections, he said.
“Opening Acts” are the appetizers, named Bluegrass; Tejano; Pop Rock Poppers; Hip Hop Hot Wings; and Conjunto.
“Headliners” are the main dishes. They include items titled Big Band, Country, Reggae, Blues, Swing, Low Carb Duet, Jazz, The Folk Festival, Soul, Funk, Americana and Gospel.
They named the side dishes “Accompaniment,” and the desserts “The Encore.”
The dessert choices are Broadway Musical and Campfire Western. Food portions are generous, and desserts enticing if you have any room left to enjoy it. Or you can take some home.
The wine selection features wines from Arrowhead Creek Vineyards. There are nine selections on the menu, with choices ranging from France, New Zealand, Germany, Spain, Argentina and Portugal; to ones from Washington and California.
The list of beers is equally long, with six on tap; and seven in bottles.
The owners and staff offer “Wine and Pizza Wednesday,” a weekly event at which there also is a Songwriter’s Circle.
Phelps said they opened this restaurant last Nov. 5; and invite patrons to either make reservations or not. Call 367-2735 to make reservations or get more information.
Phelps said he also does a lot of Facebook videos.
Asked about his staffing, Phelps said he’s not as fully staffed as he wants to be, but so far has employed eight servers and six people to work in the kitchen. He called them “employees who work and don’t sit at home when they could.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.