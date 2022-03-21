Olive presented with DAR ‘Community Service Award’

Nancy Olive, center, a volunteer with Peterson Regional Medical Center Health Auxiliary, receives the 2021 Community Service Award presented by members of the Major James Kerr Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, Dawn Collum (left) and Gina Ireland (right). Olive has logged more than 6,000 hours over the course of 12 years working as a volunteer at the hospital. Nancy is no ordinary volunteer. She has served as the president of the auxiliary, as well as other executive board and committee leadership positions. She does orientation for new auxiliary members to expectations, by-laws, and operating procedures and has done so for many years. She schedules for substitutes in volunteer positions and has filled in herself when no one else was available. She was instrumental in the research and selection, and guided the auxiliary-funded purchase of a vein locator system for the hospital. During COVID-19 when healthcare facilities implemented the no-visitor rules, volunteers such as Nancy were critically important to help keep family members informed and support the healthcare workers. The Major James Kerr Chapter is honored to present Nancy Olive with the Community Service Award for her years of volunteer work on the healthcare frontline.
Courtesy Photo
