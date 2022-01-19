Free at-home COVID-19 test kits available online

The federal government launced a website this week that will provide free at-home COVID-19 antigen tests to every home in the United States at www.covidtests.gov.
The site went live earlier this week, allowing citizens to order free testing supplies in light of the shortage nationwide.
Every home is elegible to order four free COVID-19 tests at no charge. Orders reportedly will ship within 7-12 days.
“Order your tests now so you can have the when you need them,” the site reads.
The tests available for order:
• Are rapid antigen at-home tests, not PCR
• Can be taken anywhere
• Give results within 30 minutes (no lab drop-off required)
• Work whether or not you have COVID-19 symptoms
• Work whether or not you are up to date on your COVID-19 vaccines
• Are also referred to as self-tests or over-the-counter tests
At-home tests are encouraged if a person begins to have COVID-19 symptoms such as fever, sore throat, runny nose or loss of taste or smell.
After confirmed or suspected close contact with someone who has COVID-19, testing should take place at least five days from contact.
It is also suggested that individuals use the at-home test kits when planning to attend a gathering of a large group of people, especially those who are at risk of severe disease or may not be up-to-date on tehir COVID-19 vaccines.
For more information, visit www.covidtests.gov.
