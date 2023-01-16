Johnston honored for character

One of Tivy’s own was the recipient of national recognition the first week of January when Antler Luke Johnston was honored with the “Brandon Burlsworth Character and Sportsmanship Award” during a ceremony at Tivy High School.
Johnston, a senior, started in the secondary for the Antlers’ playoff football team and is currently a major “blue-collar” force for the basketball team.
The Burlsworth Award, however, is not a performance award, rather it recognizes athletes who epitomize outstanding character and willingness to support their team’s efforts.
According to the Burlsworth Foundation’s website “the award places a high value on character and originated in Arkansas 16 years ago, but is now given out nationwide in recognition of character and sportsmanship. The award honors players who may or may not be a top athletic performer, but who represent the ideals and values that Brandon Burlsworth had: to give 100-percent on the field and to stand as a moral example to the team. In the short time Brandon was on this Earth he left a legacy and a positive role model that will be remembered long after.”
Additional information from the website explains Burlsworth was a walk-on football player at the University of Arkansas where he earned a scholarship his first year on campus, was twice an All-Southeastern Conference offensive lineman, and first team All-American. He became the first Razorback football player to complete a master's degree before playing his final game. Burlsworth was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the third round of the draft. Tragically, at the age of 22, 10 days after the draft, he was killed in a car accident on April 28, 1999, while on his way home from the University of Arkansas to attend church with his mother.
“It (the award) was definitely a surprise. I’m very honored to get the award, and really thank my parents and coaches who have helped shaped me into the man I am, and also my teammates who support me,” said Johnston, who was unaware of being recognized until his return to school after Christmas break.
Among Johnston’s outside-the-lines activities are being involved with the Tivy Athletes Giving (TAG) community service, and teaching Sunday school at First United Methodist Church in Kerrville.
“We are extremely proud of Luke, and were surprised with the honor,” said Johnston’s mother Rachel. “I am so thankful for the coaches who nominated him, for the coaching staff, and our community that has instilled in him the kind of qualities you want in your kids. The coaching staff does not just teach them the game but stresses character development as well,” said Rachel Johnston.
“It was a big surprise, and a good way to end his senior year. We are so proud,” said Johnston’s father Bill.
“Luke is the type of young man who possess the qualities represented in the Burlsworth award,” said KISD Athletic Director and head football coach David Jones.
“Our staff has nominated kids in the past, but as far as I know, Luke is the only Tivy athlete ever honored for this certain award, and I truly believe it reflects in a positive manner on what we attempt as coaches. We have great kids that want to be good people. It is a process that is very tough but we do our best to expose them to positive character traits,” said Jones.
More information about the Brandon Burlsworth story can be found at brandonburlsworth.org, in his biography titled “Through the Eyes of a Champion” and the movie “Greater” which is available on Netflix and other streaming platforms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.