A group of volunteers from a local church have taken the Biblical admonition to “feed the hungry” to heart; and turned it into a twice-monthly free distribution downtown to anyone in need.
They’re calling it “Hamburgers for the Hungry.”
Ross Rommel from St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Kerrville said that a volunteer group from the church started this regular food ministry about six months ago.
Twice a month, on the first and third Sundays of each month, the volunteers cook and serve handmade hamburgers at the Pavilion at the Doyle Community Center, to local folks who are hungry and without financial means.
Rommel said they have kept their menu simple – free, hand-prepared hamburgers; tomatoes, pickles and onions; small bags of chips; and bottles of water.
“They are really good burgers; and they are free,” Rommel said. “We normally serve about 150 burgers; and when we run out, we’re done for that Sunday.”
The next scheduled event will be 1-3 p.m. or until they run out, on Sunday, Sept. 5, the Sunday of the Labor Day holiday weekend, and then again the Sunday two weeks after that.
Rommel said the church volunteers started this in January this year, and first thought they could help by offering their food at the Hill Country Veterans Center on Meadowview Lane east of downtown. But that site didn’t draw many people on Sundays after the church service at St. Peter’s was finished.
So they tried moving their meal offering to the St. Peter’s Episcopal Church parking lot off Jefferson Street downtown. But they had a similar small turnout.
Then they coordinated this free meal project with two staffers at the Doyle Center, Clifton Fifer and Lois Shaw; and changed the site again to the Pavilion at that neighborhood community center.
The Community Center that used to be a school building has been under renovation for months. But the pavilion on the same property has been used for various activities over the course of the renovations in the main building. And that’s where the “Hamburgers for the Hungry” program has landed and has been serving area families.
Volunteers
“This is all volunteer-driven,” Rommel said. “Like others, we’ve given to philanthropic organizations. I heard Rev. Mike Wheeler preach a sermon about ‘feeding the hungry’ and it really struck home with me. And I already had a trailer and a cooker we could drive around.”
Then he and other members of the Episcopal Church’s “Brotherhood of St. Andrew” men’s group decided to make the project a goal, after Father Bert Baetz suggested that group needed a good project.
“In the beginning, we had four or five men join in,” he said. “And I did talk to County Judge Robert Kelly and Mayor Bill Blackburn and Fire Chief Eric Maloney ahead of time to make sure we weren’t going to be violating any permits or rules.”
So far this volunteer group includes “the hamburger guys” - Rommel, Dave Weekley, Mickey Horany, James Horne, Carter Crain, Dave Samuel, Mark Haufler, Larry Baird and Bert Baetz.
And the “Hamburger helpers” (mostly ladies) group has included Barbara Jansen, Melwyn Sadler, Polly Horany, Deborah Rommel and Brandy Weatherford.
Preparation
“We start after 10 a.m. those two Sundays. And we prepare each time hoping for about 150 people,” Rommel said.
He said each time they shop in advance and prepare for this simple meal, they buy six long tubes of ground beef, 32-piece packs of chips, the hamburger buns, and enough pickles, onions and tomatoes to spice up 150 burgers.
The ladies meet in the church kitchen after the Sunday morning service to slice the tomatoes, chop the onions and divide up the pickles.
They’ve been splitting up those condiments into plastic zip-lock bags to be handed to each family or recipient.
Rommel and the other men hand-form the burger patties; and Rommel prepares the cooker in his trailer, to cook the burgers. They take a ‘warmer oven’ from the church kitchen; and the burgers are wrapped in foil before they’re put in there.
And they take their own tables from the church to the distribution site.
“We get a certain amount of gratification out of this. A number of the customers are ladies and their children; and they each say thank-you,” Rommel said. “We had some families come in large vehicles, with their kids in the back seat. But they were older model cars that had been repaired, and the families were in need. This makes a little dent in helping people in need.
“Some offer to pay, and we always say ‘no’,” he said.
“Each Sunday we do this, we’re done when we run out. The last time, we had about nine volunteers and that was about 2:45 p.m.
“This is simple and it doesn’t cost that much. We hope more civic groups will join in.” Rommel said.
