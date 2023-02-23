The Kerrville Independent School District Board of Trustees received a progress update on projects and funds resulting from the 2018 bond election, which provided for increased security and the building of the new Hal Peterson Middle School, during their regular meeting held Monday night.
While most of the projects are now complete, Assistant Superintendent Wade Ivy provided a timeline of how the funds have been used to date, and detailed plans for upcoming projects that will be funded with the roughly $5 million remaining.
Ivy also pointed out that the demolition of the former middle school campus is almost complete, adding that the district was able to preserve the gym floor, which served for both former Tivy and HPMS students.
“This will be a progress report for the Bond of 2018 to kind of show you where we’ve been and where we are going with the some of the money we have left over,” Ivy said.
According to Ivy, Phase 1 dealt with the safety issues promised to voters that included installing security cameras and system upgrades on campuses, replacing and upgrading fire alarms, upgrades to intrusion alarms, door hardware replacement in classrooms and construction of secured entry vestibules on elementary campuses. These projects were completed in the summer of 2019.
Ivy said the Spring of 2020 and Summer of 2021 allowed renovation projects to commence, with roofing, covered walkways and bus canopies being constructed on campuses with identified needs. He said much-needed replacement and repairs of heating, ventilation and air conditioning were also completed during that time period.
In addition, plumbing was replaced, decks and handrails were added at the Early Childhood Center, fencing was installed at Nimitz Elementary and exterior lighting was added to the Tivy High School campus.
Also during this time, Ivy said storm drainage improvements were completed at three KISD campuses, five campuses saw a classroom remodeled to become a flexible learning space, the Starkey Elementary library was expanded, the bathrooms at Starkey Elementary were renovated and the entryway and gym flooring at Tally Elementary was replaced.
The district’s new Ag Barn was completed in the Spring of 2021 and the new HPMS campus opened to seventh and eighth graders in the fall of 2021. (The sixth grade moved to HPMS in 2022.)
Phase 3 projects in progress this year, Ivy said, include installing security film on glass near entry locations for added security, replaceing of the intercom at Tivy High School, adding an additional exit from the Tivy High School parking lot to alleviate traffic congestion, completing a covered walkway at Daniels Elementary, replacing the roof at Tally Elementary and installing new digital signs at all elementary campuses. The estimated cost for the projects currently underway is $3.2 million, Ivy said.
Ivy then detailed additional needed projects to include Tivy HVAC controls upgrade, bathroom renovations at the high school and Tom Daniels Elementary, window and blind replacement at Tom Daniels Elementary, exterior paint at Nimitz Elementary and parking lot repairs districtwide.
The estimated cost for the additional projects is $3.75 million, Ivy said.
According to Ivy, a total of $7,131,014 remains available for the projects in progress ($3.2 million) and the improvements still to come ($3.75 million).
Ivy said $3,291,310.24 still remains from the bond proceeds and $2,933,704 has not been spent from the sale of the former HPMS property. In addition, he said $916,000 is available through the State of Texas New Instructional Facility Allotment Program.
“We sold the property for just under $5 million and we promised to put $2 million back toward repayment of the debt, which we have done,” Ivy said.
Other business
• Interim Superintendent Jarrett Jachade recommended no change to the Kerrville ISD tuition rate for transfer students for the 2023-24 school year. That transfer rate is currently $150 per semester and $300 per year for a student, with additional family members being able to transfer into KISD at no charge for the year. This year, Jachade said a total 270 out-of-district students are enrolled through the transfer program;
• Trustees approved a resolution by a unanimous vote authorizing the district to pay staff for days missed due to the recent winter storm that forced closure of campuses;
• Trustees voted 6-0 to approve a $150,000 expenditure to repair the roof at Tally Elementary. Expenses totaling $104,884 were also approved for items ranging from a GMC Suburban to band instruments and supplies;
• The board approved resignations of seven employees (including retirees) and the hiring of two individuals for the 2023-24 school year.
Recognitions
Kerrville ISD Board of Trustees members recognized two local citizens and a host of students. Those recognitions included:
• Citizens Herb Borden and Armando Grandado were honored and thanked for their extensive work on all of the district projects stemming from the 2018 Bond.
• Students within the Tivy Aviation Program were recognized for their accomplishments, including obtaining Federal Aviation Administration drone pilot licenses over the school year. Those students present were Ben Butler, Araceli Coker, Charles Melton and Nolan Foley. Program sponsor Aaron Cook was on hand to introduce the students and share their accomplishments.
• Special Education students were honored for their work with the Tivy Treasures program, which is a vocational training opportunity to create marketable items, such as T-shirts, bracelets and other items. Students present were Ethan Pope, Kristopher Garcia, Aracely Aguilar, Jordan Afshari and Jesse Hyde. Instructor Rebecca Goodwyn accompanied the students to the meeting and shared their accomplishments, including participating in a retail market locally.
• Student Lukavia Alvarez was recognized for accomplishments within the Tivy HOSA-Future Health Professionals program. Alvarez has earned the right to advance to state competition as a Home Health Aide competitor. Alvarez is using her Certified Nursing Assistant certificate earned within the program to work locally and plans to become a respiratory therapist. Instructor Sharon Pintsch introduced Alvarez and highlighted details of the program.
• Culinary Arts students participating in Tivy’s competitive barbecue team were honored for qualifying for state competition. The students present were Leilah Rodriguez, Wyatt Harmon, Jayden Busby and Cole Patrick Teague. Team sponsor and teacher Mason Daggett was on hand to highlight the program for trustees.
Consent agenda
With one vote, trustees approved the following items under the consent agenda:
• Consider approval of the Texas Academic Performance Reports;
• Consider District of Innovation Policy Amendments;
• Consider a Head Start-required COVID-19 mitigation policy. This policy deals with cleanliness, hygiene and protocols for COVID-19-positive students and staff;
• Upcoming event report;
• Regular board meeting minutes from Jan 23, and;
• Special board meeting minutes from Feb. 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.