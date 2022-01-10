2021: A Year in Review

Kerr County residents entered 2022 with fears of an active COVID-19 surge, a repeat of last year, but while the pandemic was on the top of everyone’s minds, headines were also dominated by a surging border crisis, Winter Storm Uri, a mass casualty crash during a racing event at the airport and a dramatic arrest of a would-be terrorist in Kerrville.
But while the drama continued throughout the year, there were plenty of positive stories that occurred as well, such as the opening of the long-awaited new Hal Peterson Middle School, swearing in of a new Kerr County Sheriff, the Rio 10 Cinema theater reopening after months of closure, local auto dealer Tim Crenwelge being named one of five national finalists in the “TIME Dealer of the Year” competition through the National Auto Dealers Association and the Doyle Community Center completing renovations.
Here is a snapshot of the year in our annual Year in Review:
January
• After 40 years of service from former Kerr County Sheriff Rusty Hierholzer, 20 years as sheriff, Kerr County were tasked with selected his replacement and on Jan. 1, Larry Leitha was sworn into to office with his son Larry Leitha III and Bobby at his side.
• Also on Jan. 1, Kerr County’s newest resident arrived when proud parents Maria Perez and Victor Hernandez welcomed Madelyn Hernandez, who was born at 12:04 a.m., weighing in at 6 pounds, 1 ounce and measuring 19 inches long.
• Kerrville Fire Department personnel were dispatched to a structure fire at 3:05 p.m. on Jan. 10 to the 300 block of Lincoln Ave. A quick, 3-minute response helped get the fire under control in 17 minutes, however the home suffered severe damage and the residents have been displaced. KFD responded with three engines, one rescue vehicle, one command unit and one ambulance. Crews remained on scene for more than two hours to assist Kerrville Fire Marshal Jason Lackey.
• With the COVID-19 pandemic surging, Kerrville Fire Department Chief Eric Maloney announced the delivery of Rapid Response Test Kits, calling them a “game changer” for the department. Provided by the Texas Department of Emergency Management, enough kits were provided to allow for each firefighter and emergency medical staff to be tested before each shift, at each station.
• Kerrville Police Department officers commended an unnamed citizen who assisted a stabbing victim and holding the suspect at bay until officers could arrive. The incident occurred at 8:15 p.m. on Jan. 15 at a fast-food restaurant located in the 200 block of Sidney Baker.
“Upon arrival, officers learned that Patrick Patton and Christopher Saldana had been involved in a physical altercation inside of the restaurant,” KPD Sgt. Jonathan Lamb said. “Most of the patrons fled the scene when the altercation ensued. One citizen stayed on scene and tried to break up the altercation. While breaking up the altercation, Patton brandished a knife and began to stab Saldana.”
Patton was taken into custody and booked in the Kerr County Jail.
• A coordinated effort led by turtle Creek Volunteer Fire Department spared nearby residences and structures while a brush fire, fueled by high winds and dry conditions, scorched 200 acres of land in the 100 and 400 blocks of Fall Creek road thursday afternoon. The operation lasted more than eight hours.
• As COVID-19 vaccines became available at the end of 2020 for first responders and frontline healthcare workers, local residents were waiting for a chance to make appointments to get the jab. On Jan. 16, the Kerrville VA Medical Center hosted a vaccination clinic, providing 593 Pfizer vaccines to military veterans over the age of 70.
• Kerrville Fire Department firefighters battled a massive structure fire for more than five hours just to gain control of the blaze. The fire was reported at 4:09 p.m. on Jan. 20. The home was deemed a total loss and housed multiple pets, many of whom perished, while some were able to be saved.
• Kerrville Police Department officers issued a warning to residents of a slew of catalytic converter thefts, which continued for weeks.
February
• Peterson Health President/CEO Cory Edmondson announced in early February that COVID-19 vaccines had arrived in Kerr County and reported that citizens over the age of 65 or with certain medical conditions could begin making appointments at Peterson Health vaccine clinics, H-E-B Pharmacy and other local pharmacies.
• After months of being closed, Rio 10 Cinema announced that they would be reopening to the public.
• Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha announced the conclusion of a week-long narcotics operation that resulted in what is believed to be one of the largest drug busts in Kerr County history, the arrest of four suspects and the seizure of large amounts of drugs, firearms and $30,213 in cash during two separate operations executed on Feb. 4.
• A joint cooperation effort between the Bandera County Sheriff’s Office, Kerrville Police department and Kerr County Sheriff’s office resulted in the arrest of a suspect wanted in the shooting death of a 22-year-old Bandera man early morning Jan. 31.
Bandera County Sehriff’s Office Chief Deputy Matt King said the suspect, Austin Ray Small, 25, of Bandera, is believed to have shot and killed 22-year-old Zachary Bower, also of Bandera.
KPD officers assisted BCSO in checking multiple locations where Small was suspected of being, KPD Sgt. Jonathan Lamb said, and at 12:45 a.m. on Feb. 1, KPD officers located the vehicle that Small was reported to be driving at a residence in the 300 block of Leslie Dr. Small was located and taken into custody and turned over to the Texas Rangers and BCSO deputies.
• Tim Crenwelge, of Crenwelge Motors and Crenwelge GMC, was selected as one of only five dealers in the nation when he was named the TIME Dealer of the Year finalist during a virtual National Auto Dealers Association conference held on Feb. 9.
• On Feb. 12, Winter Storm Uri arrived in Kerr County, and across the state and nation, bringing with it crippling ice, snow and record cold temperatures, effectively shutting down the county and putting local residents in severe danger for seven days.
Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha reported his deputies responded to 61 vehicle accidents and 538 calls for service by residents.
Kerrville Police Department Chief Chris McCall said KPD officers responded to 1,237 calls for service. Shelters and “Warming Stations” were set up throughout the county and Kerrville Fire Department personnel helped relocate residents from a local nursing home and single family dwellings.
In the midst of the local weather struggle, electric power was scarce and KPUB worked around the clock to restore power to areas that could be restored, while other residents were forced to deal with “rolling blackouts” imposed by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas.
Many residents were without both power and water for weeks after the snow and ice melted.
March
• Gulf Avionics, a full-service avionics maintenance and repair operation, relocated its headquarters and operations to the Kerrville/Kerr County Airport, where it will service aviation clients from the greater San Antonio area, planning for 50 new jobs over the next five years.
• Cleanup efforts continued throughout the county as residents and governemental agencies dispatched crews throughout the county to help recover from Winter Storm Uri.
• Peterson Health began mass vaccination clinics for local residents, with the help of the Kerrville Fire Department and for the first time in months, COVID-19 cases began to decline.
• At a special called meeting on March 9, the Kerrville Public Utility Board presented a plan to the Kerrville City Council that entailed options to minimize potential rate impacts to the utility’s customers, after drastic natural gas price spikes during the events surrounding the ERCOT outages and Winter Storm Uri. A week prior to the storm, natural gas prices were hovering around $3 per MMbtu—during the storm, prices for KPUB rose to $400 per MMbtu.
• Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha praised the determination and dedication of his investigators following the arrest of two men during an investigation into alleged sexual assault of a minor.
“The two arrests in this case are the result of the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office’s persistent pursuit of justice for this young crime victim,” Leitha said. “The message is clear … we will use all legal and investigative means to protect the children of Kerr County.”
Hines was charged with sex abuse of a child, continuous, victim under the age of 14. Overgard was charged with two counts of violation of probation for a previous case, as well as one charge of sex abuse of a child, continuous, victim under the age of 14.
• More than 140 Kerrville area seniors who are Meals on Wheels clients received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on March 15, courtesy of a group of Texas National Guard volunteer teams and organized by Dietert Center.
• The combination of drought-affected terrain, extensive debri left by Winter Storm Uri and recent high winds led to a rash of brush fires, taxing local fire department personnel and prompting Kerrville Fire Department Chief Eric Maloney to issue warnings about controlled burns.
KFD and local volunteer departments responded a brush fire along the Kerrville River Trail and a day later battled a massive brush fire in the Scenic Valley area, which scorched an approximate 30 acres.
No injuries or structure damage was reported.
• By the end of March, Kerrville and Peterson Health officials announced that all adults over the age of 16 were eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines.
• The result of President Joe Biden’s decision to eliminate former President Donald Trump’s strict immigration policies on the Texas-Mexico border began to prove detrimental to Border Patrol Agents and Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha predicted the problem with mass immigrant crossing would begin to reach the Kerr County area.
“We’re keeping an eye on the situation,” Leitha said in late March. “I feel we might have a problem in our country and I don’t want those problems to reach Kerr County.”
• Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha announced the arrest of three individuals in Center Point on drug and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges.
According to Leitha, Jason Ray Arntfield, 48, of Center Point; Sammy Chacon Menchaca, 55, of Center Point; and Eddie Menchaca, 29, of Center Point were taken into custody by Kerr County Sheriff’s Office warrant deputies and criminal investigation division officers on March 17.
Arntfield was arrested in the 100 block of Storage Lane on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Sammy Menchaca was taken into custody in the 5000 block of Highway 27 and was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, as well as an additional charge of violation of probation agreement for a previous robbery, Leitha said.
Also arrested during the warrant service was Eddie Menchaca, Leitha said, who will face a manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance charge for a substance believed to be methamphetamine.
April
• Peterson Health announced a plan to improve access and offerings for the COVID-19 vaccination as they become more readily available, the existing COVID-19 pre-registration link featured on the Peterson Health website was removed and was replaced with a new self-scheduling registration that became available on March 29.
• The actions of a concerned parent, observant citizens and determined Kerrville Police Department officers led to the arrest of a Kerrville man accused of trying to lure a 12-year-old boy from Louise Hays Park, while a second invidual was arrested on drug and resisting charges.
"Based on information KPD received Thursday evening(April 8), KPD officers and CIU investigators initiated an investigation, which led to the identification of the subject who had allegedly approached a child at Louise Hays Park," Lamb said. "An arrest warrant for enticing a child was issued for Kaleb Horner. Friday evening (April 9), officers and investigators located Horner at a residence in the 400 block of Dean Street and arrested him. Also arrested was Daniel Vaughn, who was charged with hindering apprehension, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug and resisting arrest."
• A weeks-long investigation by the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office resulted in the arrest of three individuals and the seizure of nearly $9,000 in counterfeit U.S. currency and drug paraphernalia, and ended with a foot chase involving Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha and Chief Deputy Cris Lalonde.
“Arrested in this warrant service were Matthew Gugliotti, Irene Cano and Angela Cole,” Leitha said. “This executed search warrant was the culmination of an investigation lasting several weeks.”
The investigation began with “information received” regarding Gugliotti, 31, of Kerrville, reporting a suspected counterfeit operation, Leitha said.
Lietha said the investigation led to more information regarding the manufacture and delivery of methamphetamine and a warrant was obtained to search Gugliotti’s residence.
During the execution of the search warrant, Leitha said investigators located nearly $9,000 of counterfeit $100 and $5 bills.
“Also found were a printer used to produce the fake currency and several items of drug paraphernalia,” Leitha said. “The United States Secret Service was notified and will be working with the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office as the investigation continues. This case holds the new record as the largest counterfeiting bust in Kerr County history.”
Leitha said Cano, 44, of Kerrville, was arrested for interfering with duties of a public servant during the execution of the search warrant.
Cole, 29, of Kerrville, was arrested on a charge of evading arrest, as well as an outstanding violation of probation warrant, following a brief foot chase involving Leitha and Lalonde.
Gugliotti also faces a charge of tampering with physical evidence and remains in custody on bonds totaling $45,000.
Cole was booked in the Kerr County Jail and was released after posting $4,500 in surety bonds.
After her arrest, Cano was released on a $1,000 personal recognizance bond.
• Kerrville Police Department Chief Chris McCall announced the formation of the Kerrville Police Department Foundation to aid in funding a KPD Canine Unit, with the initial goal being $80,000.
• An “attack ad” placed by supporters of Kerrville City Council Place 1 candidate Roman Garcia against his opponent and former city council member Mary Ellen Summerlin took the spotlight at an April 15 candidate forum sponsored by the Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce.
• Residents at the Freedom’s Path Apartments, near Kerrville’s VA Medical Center, have a new garden area to observe on the grounds, tended mainly by two of their fellow residents.
And the new garden was planted to grow not only some flowers but a large variety of produce.
Neighbors living on the south side of the building can see the new garden from their windows.
Residents Adam Schlueter and Willie Askey have partnered together in this project.
• Marina Hoffman, MSN and director of Peterson Regional Medical Center’s Baby Place, has announced that their birthing and baby unit has acquired the designations as a Neonatal Level I unit, and a maternal care level II, as certified by the Texas Department of State Health Services.
May
• Local officials offered positive reports and offered insight into the vaccination effort locally on April 30 during a virtual “COVID-19 Update.”
Kerrville Fire Department Chief Eric Maloney began the update by detailing trend of active cases and the status on local vaccinations.
As he has reported in the past, Maloney said Kerr County COVID-19 cases peaked in December and January, with the average ranging from 339 to 357 cases monthly and hospitalizations due to the coronavirus averaging 23 to 26 daily.
Those numbers began to decrease in February and March, Maloney said, leading to the April average of 31 cases and four hospitalizations daily in April.
• A 47-year-old Ingram man is facing multiple charges, including using a child in the commission of a crime, following a traffic stop conducted by Kerr County Sheriff’s Office deputies.
According to Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha, Stephen Allen Grant was arrested on April 29 in the 1600 block of Junction Highway on a charge of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and possession of 21.5 grams of methamphetamine.
“During the stop, Mr. Grant attempted to conceal methamphetamine on a child,” Leitha said. “He is charged with utilizing a child in the commission of a crime and tampering with evidence. A charge of endangering a child is pending.”
• Peterson Health is “on the grow” and preparing for “Today. Tomorrow. Always,” President/CEO Cory Edmondson announced on the morning of May 10 at a press conference detailing planned expansion of the facilities and the launch of a new capital campaign.
Edmonson said the goal of the campaign is to raise $15 million.
Tom Martin, executive director for the Peterson Health Foundation, took to the podium to help unveil plans for a renovated Ambulatory Care Center to be named Pevehouse Ambulatory Care Center and a new contruction project to be named the Amanda and David Williams Surgery Center.
• The Kerrville Police Department hosted a Police Memorial event on May 10, as part of the National Police Week observance, honoring the 119 police officers across the nation whose deaths are recorded as line-of-duty losses.
• The Arcadia Live Theater is again offering a variety of live entertainment, and the board and staff hopes Kerrville area residents and visitors are ready to mix in public for the experiences.
• Aidin Burns, an eighth-grade honor student at Ingram Middle School, is planning to compete as a sub-junior in Skeet Shooting at the Junior World Championship in Lima, Peru, in September.
He already is an award-winning skeet shooter for the Kerr County 4-H program, in multiple competitions.
• A 30-year-old Ingram man is facing a murder charge following an incident that occurred in the 300 block of Cardinal Hill Road, in Ingram, during a large family gathering on Mother’s Day.
According to Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha, deputies were called to a residence on Sunday to investigate a report of a shooting.
“Two male subjects were involved in an altercation,” Leitha said. “According to the criminal complaint, a verbal argument between Damacio Sandoval, Jr., 25, of Georgetown, Texas, and Patrick Louvier, 30, of Ingram, escalated to the point where Sandoval fired at least four shots at Louvier.”
Louvier died of his injuries and was pronounced dead by Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Bill Ragsdale. An autopsy has been ordered for Louvier, Leitha said.
Sandoval was arrested for murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was booked into the Kerr County Jail, being held on bonds totaling $1 million.
According to Leitha, Sandoval also brandished a firearm at another individual during the incident, leading to the additional charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
• Kerrville City Council members last week formally appointed Deputy City Manager E.A. Hoppe to replace City Manager Mark McDaniel, who announced his retirement on May 3.
The decision was made during the May 11 council meeting and will become final once a contract between Hoppe and council is approved. Hoppe will officially begin the new role June 1.
• Kerrville’s city council meeting of May 11, 2021, began with the official change-over from previous council members to the two members elected in the recent voting; and a farewell to outgoing Councilman Gary Cochrane, who chose not to run for re-election.
Then the official returns canvassing the recent City Council election were considered, declaring that for Place 1, Roman Garcia received 1,634 votes and Mary Ellen Summerlin received 1,242 votes; and that unopposed Place 2 candidate Kim Clarkson received 1,997 votes.
• Charles Holt, chief of the Center Point Volunteer Fire Department, has been working on getting enough citizen signatures to qualify for a November election ballot item that could create “Emergency Services District 3,” and, with East Kerr citizen approval, collect a tax that would financially support his department.
The process has been lengthy, starting with paperwork, legal surveys of Center Point VFD’s district, two citizen meetings so far, and turning in the official signed petitions to the Kerr County Courthouse on May 19.
He was required to get a minimum of 100 signatures of landowners and registered voters; and got 136.
• Peterson Health, Kerr County’s largest employer for more than seven decades, has been named one of the nation’s “Best Places to Work” by Modern Healthcare.
On Monday, May 17, Peterson Health employees gathered in the lobby of Peterson Regional Medical Center for the surprise announcement by CEO and President Cory Edmondson and Chief Human Resources Officer Denton Gruzensky.
• A six-month investigation into narcotics diversion and mail theft culminated in the arrest of two local men on felony drug charges May 18, according to Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha.
“Beginning in early March 2021, the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office received several theft reports from victims and had the reports under investigation. Victims reported that their prescriptions sent from the Kerrville VA Medical Center were not received. The federal complaint states that Brown allegedly stole packaged narcotics, including hydrocodone and oxycodone, from inside the Kerrville VA Medical Center mailroom, and residential mailboxes in Kerrville, Ingram, and Center Point,” Leitha said. “The thefts took place in March and April of this year, and at least 40 recipients were affected.”
June
• Kerrville Police Department officers, along with Kerrville Fire Department personnel, responded to the 3300 block of Riverside Drive regarding a reported drowning on Saturday, May 29, at about 12:43 p.m.
"First responders arrived and learned that a 5-year-old boy had fallen in the Guadalupe River while fishing with his parent. The child’s father immediately dove into the water, but was unable to locate the child. Visibility in the water was extremely limited due to the recent heavy rains," KPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Jonathan Lamb said. "KFD Technical Rescue Team divers began dive operations and at about 2:43 p.m. the child’s body was recovered from the river. The child was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace J.R. Hoyne."
• Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha announced a joint operation with the Federal Bureau of Investigation to thwart a planned “mass casualty event” and arrest the local man who planned to carry it out.
Leitha said Coleman Thomas Blevins, 28, of Kerrville was arrested by the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Division in the 1000 block of Junction Highway on May 28, based on a warrant for terroristic threat to create public fear of serious bodily injury.
The arrest was the culmination of a seven-day operation conducted by the KCSO Special Operations Division, Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Division and the FBI; and was based on information that Blevins was believed to be a threat to national security, Leitha said.
“Through the period of the investigation, KCSO investigators made contact and conversed with Mr. Blevins and confirmed his affiliation and networking with extremist ideologies,” Leitha said. “On May 27, KCSO Special Operations Division intercepted a message indicating Blevins was preparing to proceed with a mass shooting. In the message, Mr. Blevins made a specific threat that included Walmart.”
Leitha said he and his deputies worked with the FBI to confirm that Blevins was capable of following through with the threat and moved to immediately arrest him.
“After the arrest, a search warrant for Mr. Blevins’ residence in the 200 block of Spence Street was executed,” Leitha said. “In that search warrant service, firearms, ammunition, electronic evidence, concentrated THC and radical ideology paraphernalia, including books, flags and handwritten documents were seized.”
• With increased opportunities for vaccination for the general public and with continued declining COVID-19 cases, Schreiner University officials announced that the University has returned to normal operations and became accessible to the public on June 1, 2021.
• Schreiner University is announced plans for a grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting for the Schreiner University Trailhead including the highly-anticipated Trailhead Beer Garden on Jun. 12.
• As Peterson Health continued to meet the needs of the community, starting the week of June 15 they began offering opportunities to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The vaccines were administered at the main hospital, Peterson Regional Medical Center.
• It’s an oft-repeated observation in the Kerrville area that residents like patronizing area restaurants. There are some exceptions, but the combination of the COVID-19 pandemic and the federal/state unemployment payments made “doing business” difficult if not nearly impossible.
In Kerrville, owners and managers have juggled available staff, advertised they are hiring, changed operating hours and in some cases locked their doors for varying time periods.
While the business scene here is looking more promising lately, there are still many “help wanted” signs posted on doors, windows and tall streetside marquees, flyers handed out to customers and, in one case, printed on the sticker used to attach receipts to the outside of to-go cups.
• An online police operation in North Carolina led to the arrest of a 29-year-old Kerrville man, who now faces charges for indecency with a child, promotion of child pornography and evading arrest, according to Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha.
Leitha said Christopher Allen Cuellar, 29, of Kerrville was arrested in the 100 block of Westminster Ave. on June 10 by Kerr County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division deputies, in conjunction with the Kerrville Police Department and the Texas Attorney General’s Office Child Exploitation Unit.
• The City of Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department announced that Mini Mart will sponsor this year’s Fourth of July fireworks display.
The Fourth of July firework show is the largest fireworks show in the Texas Hill Country and brings thousands of people into Kerrville to help celebrate Independence Day. The fireworks display begins directly after the Robert Earl Keen’s “Fourth on the River” event at approximately 9:30 p.m. in Louise Hays Park, 202 Thompson Dr.
• Following a week-long manhunt, Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha announced Wednesday afternoon that William Curtis Roberts, 29, was ultimately taken into custody on June 9.
“This case is an example of the courage and commitment of our KCSO deputies, investigators, and our law enforcement colleagues at the local, state, and even federal level. This individual put many innocent lives in danger, and showed reckless disregard for public safety,” said Sheriff Larry Leitha. “Our teams were relentless in searching for Mr. Roberts. We are pleased to have this serial offender in custody.”
• A 53-year-old San Antonio man has been arrested on six counts of sexual assault of child following a joint investigation with the Kerrville Police Department, Texas Attorney General’s Office Child Exploitation Unit and assisted by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.
According to Sgt. Jonathan Lamb, Kerrville Police Department public informations officer, the investigation began on June 8 in Kerrville when a local resident observed suspicious text messages on the cell phone of a 14-year-old relative, who was visiting Kerrville for the summer.
“The text messages were of a sexual nature,” Lamb said. “And when the child victim was confronted, she confirmed she had been in contact with an adult male she met online.”
• After four years at the helm of the Salvation Army Kroc Center and Social Services offices in Kerrville, Majors David and Beth Swyers have been re-assigned by superiors to what he called “more traditional jobs” at Tampa Area Command in Florida, to be ministers at two Salvation Army churches and fill administrative duties.
Sunday, June 20, was their final day on duty in Kerrville.
• Kerrville ISD administrators and trustees approved proceeding with the sale of the former middle school at their June 28 meeting; and learned in the latest Bond Construction update how close the new Hal Peterson Middle School is to opening for fall 2021.
• Kerr County Precinct 2 Commissioner Tom Moser has announced he will retire from the commissioners’ court, with his last day of service set for Friday, July 23.
The announcement was made during a Kerr County Commissioners’ Court session this morning in the courthouse.
• Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha announced the arrest of a 20-year-old Kerrville man following a multi-county operation that resulted in the arrest of the suspected drug dealer and the seizure a “large horde of cash and illegal drugs.”
Tristin Kane Hollowell, 20, of Kerrville, was arrested on June 17 during a traffic stop in Kerrville, near G Street and Highway 16, Leitha said.
• A “Here’s to the Heroes Hill Country Gala” kickoff event held on June 26 at the Weston House on the campus of Schreiner University delivered big news to a small gathering regarding a planned Veterans’ Day event planned for Nov. 11 at the Happy State Bank Expo Hall at the Hill Country Youth Event Center. The event included the annoucement that Texas Country Music Star Pat Green would perform as the headlining entertainer.
• Fireworks erupted ahead of the Independence Day holiday in the form of contentious discussions that included accusations and reported “misinformation” from citizens to members of the Kerrville City Council at the regular council meeting held June 23.
The heated discussions began with comments made regarding a potential Texas Department of Transportation project on the Sidney Baker bridge and crescendoed with the parents of 20-year-old Place 1 Councilmember Roman Garcia accusing City Manager E.A. Hoppe and other city council members of lying and comparing the city’s longtime financial advisor to a “car salesman.”
• Kerrville ISD officials opened the doors of the new Tivy “Ag Barn” recently and one Tivy student already has two show lambs residing in side-by-side pens.
July
• Although kerr County has witnessed a decline in positive COVID-19 cases over the past few months, on July 2 Peterson Health confirmed a patient with a first-known case of the Delta variant.
• Kerr County Judge Robert Kelly will be responsible for appointing a successor to Commissioner Tom Moser for Precinct 2, since Moser has announced his retirement. But Kelly plans to have the remaining members of the Commissioners Court have a say in the decision.
• SouthStar Bank has announced an agreement to purchase the Community First National Bank Branch in Kerrville.
• Julie Davis, CEO and president of the Convention and Visitors Bureau in Kerrville, presented an optimistic budget and visitor forecast for the coming fiscal year in her first annual report to city and CVB board members on July 15, citing their mission of “destination marketing.”
• A little less than a month has gone by since the county stopped issuing regular updates on the local COVID-19 situation, but an increase in local cases has prompted Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator William B. “Dub” Thomas to issue a new report.
There are 14 people hospitalized and receiving treatment for COVID-19 in Peterson Regional Medical Center, according to the latest report given on July 22.
“Our hospitalization numbers are on the rise here, just as they are also increasing in the 28 counties that make up the Alamo Area Council of Governments. That is concerning and something for us to watch,” Thomas said.
“Back on June 28, when the county issued its last local update on the pandemic situation, there were four patients hospitalized and being treated for the novel coronavirus in Kerrville.”
• Kerrville City Council members and staff are currently discussing how to address the city’s facility needs for the Kerrville Police Department and Kerrville Fire Department, in response to a myriad of issues both departments are facing, including overcrowding, a failing structure, logistics and security.
The current KPD facility was built in the 1970s as a bus depot, and presents numerous structural challenges due to age, while the city has been forced to lease a building to house KFD administration for several years. The current l
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.