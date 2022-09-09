Local real estate market shows signs of cooling off

Statistics in the most recent Kerrville Area Housing Report compiled by the Kerrville Board of Realtors, plus comments from local realtors, indicate the local real estate market is beginning to adjust downward.
Board of Realtors data shows the median price of a home has dropped from $401,000 in June back to $375,000 in July. The number of active residential listings grew from 113 in June to 137 in July and closed sales dropped slightly from 57 in June to 55 in July.
A home placed up for sale with a realtor in the area stays on the market an average of 35 days today, which is three days less than a year ago. No homes currently listed with a realtor are priced less than $100,000 and only 7.6 percent of the homes are listed for less than $200,000.
The bulk of the current listings (28.3 percent) are in the $300,000 to $400,000 category, but that number is slightly down from June. Over 45 percent of the homes on the market now are priced at more than $400,000.
“The hot market is starting to cool,” said Chad Parker from First Realty, “but it is definitely still a seller’s market.”
Parker said all of the local realtors are constantly looking for new listings and companies everywhere are trying to get property owners to list with them. Many of the companies are contacting property owners by mail, email or phone.
“I do believe we will see more inventory soon as the market cools down. Prices will drop as part of the market leveling back out,” Parker added.
His mother Pat Parker, also of First Realty, agreed that the low inventory of homes between the $250K and $400K is the biggest problem.
“Anything in that price range is snapped up fast,” Pat said. “Right now it’s about 50-50 on paying cash or financing a home. Younger buyers between their mid-30’s and mid-50’s are still financing.”
Pat said that would-be buyers under 35 can’t find housing in Kerrville.
“There are no USDA houses available and everything else is too expensive for younger families,” she added. “This may change but I don’t see much fluctuation.”
The possibility of foreclosures in the future may make some less expensive properties available to buyers.
When asked, Pat said she is not aware of any houses being removed from the market to be turned into short-term rentals, an issue that has become controversial in the community in recent months.
“I don’t really think short-term rentals are affecting the overall market. STRs are being bought deliberately as income property. Nobody is pulling personal homes off the market to turn them into short-term rentals.”
Realtor Rob Irvin from Realty Executives agreed that the market is cooling in the Kerrville area and around the state.
“We are definitely in transition. 60 days ago a house on the market would get multiple offers above the list price,” Irvin said, “but that’s no longer the case. People were hopping on stuff quickly or refinancing.”
Irvin said with interest rates increasing fewer people are entering the market because people who bought last year at the low interest rates or refinanced don’t want to move up to the higher rates.
“This will also lock down inventory for a while. The huge demand is subsiding. People are being more careful,” Irvin said
Irvin said the realtors are seeing some price reductions already but mostly in homes that were “egregiously overpriced in the beginning.”
On the topic of affordable housing, Irvin said the term “affordable housing” was problematic and that people who make $15 an hour will continue to have problems purchasing homes.
“Most of the property under $200,000 started its’s life on wheels,” Irvin said.
Irvin said the problems of inventory are not just in Kerrville or Texas, but nationwide.
According to Irvin the National Association of Realtors recently released a report showing that nationwide there were about 1.2 million homes on the market compared to 2 million a year ago.
“The housing shortage all over the country is related to interest rates going up while housing starts go down,” he said, “and the rising costs of materials, land purchase and the cost of infrastructure further complicate the problem.”
Irvin also pointed out that houses that were purchased 20 years ago for $75,000 are now valued at over $200,000, which means the homeowner has a lot of equity, but can’t afford to sell and move somewhere else because they can’t find something affordable in that price range.
“Given people’s concerns over the economy and inflation, I don’t see the market improving for a while,” Irvin added.
Laura Fore of Fore Premier Properties agrees that the demand for mortgages on homes has declined as rising interest rates have pushed some buyers out of the market.
“As the market continues to correct itself, rates stabilize, and inventory continues the current upward trajectory, motivated buyers will have less competition and more opportunities to secure a home.
With almost half of the properties now on the market locally listed at $400,000 or more, sellers are challenged to price properties at a rate to attract qualified buyers.
“As for the sales to list price ratio, homes are selling on average for 99.8% of the asking price,” Fore said.
Interest rates were at an all-time low, and while they are rising, they are also normalizing. As a result, the impact on purchasing power for all buyers, especially first-time homebuyers, is real, according to Fore.
“Despite the most significant economic disturbance of our lifetime, the number of luxury home buyers has significantly increased. In addition, demand for luxury homes and ranches with more amenities, privacy, and space continues to rise as consumers rethink lifestyles and locations,” Fore added.
She believes the local housing market is at a turning point from the record-breaking past two years.
“The market is moderating, shifting back to the years leading up to the pandemic,” Fore said.
Competition for listings among the local realtors continues to be a strong factor in the marketing of properties in the Hill Country.
According to Chad Parker, who serves on the Kerrville Board of Realtors, there are more than 600 licensed real estate agents who are members of the multiple listing service (MLS) in the Kerrville area. That number is not unusual because most agents are members of multiple MLS listing services in the greater Hill Country real estate area.
