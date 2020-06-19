Six city water plant employees test positive for COVID-19, water supply safe

Six City of Kerrville water treatment plant employees have tested positive for COVID-19. All have been quarantined, and the Water Department and Kerrville Fire Department are conducting contact tracing rather than waiting for the Department of State Health Services (DSHS).
These positive cases have no effect whatsoever on the community’s water quality or supply. The water treatment plant provides both an extensive filtration process as well as a chlorine disinfection process, both designed to kill and remove all microorganisms including virus pathogens. The City does not anticipate any operational issues with running the treatment plant at this time. If necessary, Public Works may temporarily shift to higher usage of the various water wells located throughout the community. This is yet another example of the great advantage in having a diversified water supply system.
The City of Kerrville would like to remind area citizens and businesses that the best way to prevent infection is to take precautions to avoid exposure to this virus, which are similar to the precautions you take to avoid the flu. CDC recommends these everyday actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, including:
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Stay home when you are sick.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
More information can be found on how to protect yourself in the home, school and work place at the following link: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/downloads/workplace-school-and-home-guidance.pdf.
