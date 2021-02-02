CodeRed Alert announces arrival of vaccines, questions follow

As promised, a CodeRed alert has been issued to area residents, reporting the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines to be given to Tier 1A and 1B residents.
The message is urging citizens make an appointment online or by telephone for a vaccination clinic that will be held at First United Methodist Church. We are fielding calls regarding the inability to access the scheduling portal.
We are working to get the details of the call and current availability of COVID-19 vaccines.
