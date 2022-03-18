The struggles with space are at KPD real

Editor’s note: This is the first of a series of articles dedicated to providing education to voters on the issues regarding Proposition A, the City of Kerrville’s bond election.
Kerrville Police Department Evidence Officer Gary Stephens takes his job seriously, is devout in his effort and struggles daily to maneuver through the makeshift office space he has been assigned.
“It’s a big responsibility. If there is something wrong with the evidence, a bad guy could be set free and it would be on me,” Stephens said. “The last thing I want is for someone who committed some horrific crime to walk because I didn’t do what I needed to do, so even though it might take me twice as long to do something in the divided spaces I work in, I will always get the job done and strive to get it done correctly.”
And what Stephens is charged with doing is receiving evidence in each case, entering it into the KPD system, assigning it a location for storage and sometimes processing it in-house or sending it to a lab for testing, while continually monitoring the chain of custody for each item as is required by law and in accordance with the KPD’s accreditation through the Texas Police Chiefs Association.
It’s a job he takes very seriously as a 31-year veteran police officer, but the issues he faces in the renovated bus station now serving as the Kerrville Police Department add significant challenges both logistically and in the use of his time.
His supervisor, Lt. Jonathan Cline, said in a perfect world, Stephens would operate in one big, tiered room that provided various levels of security based on the evidence received.
“Instead, he operates out of three different rooms that are all really too small for what he needs,” Cline said. “He works in his office, where he logs the evidence. He has to leave that room and go to another room to process evidence. And, eventually, he has to go down another hall to access the evidence storage room to file that evidence.”
Stephens’ duties begin when an officer collects or seizes evidence from a suspect or crime scene.
KPD is equipped with secured lockers for officers to drop off evidence. When the locker is empty, Stephens opens the outer doors for the officers and places the key to that door next to it in a specified slot. Once the officer utilizes the locker to submit evidence, he or she locks the door and drops the key into another specified slot that only Stephens can access.
“The system works well, but more lockers are needed,” Stephens said. “They can fill up pretty fast, so I come in on weekends to make sure the officers have the lockers available. Like everything else, we can’t really add lockers, because we don’t have the space.”
Lack of space and ventilation are his key challenges, Stephens said, and both are evident to even a layperson upon visiting the department, as throughout the day the smell of marijuana permeates throughout the upstairs hallways.
“Ventilation is key. I’ve been breathing it now years and every time people walk by, it hits them,” Stephens said. “This building wasn’t built to be a police department, so it is not ventilated, but technically, it (evidence room) should be filtered and that should be a totally separate ventilation system from the rest of the department. It shouldn’t be connected in any way. It should vent to the outside.”
Cline said some times of the day are worse than others.
“Every day at 2 o’ clock, when this office door is open, the smell (marijuana) just makes its way into this office and the entire upstairs,” Lt. Jonathan Cline said.
Another significant challenge comes in the processing room, Stephens said.
In processing some evidence, Stephens said he is required to use certain chemicals, which pose a challenge due to lack of proper ventilation.
For example, he said, in attempting to obtain fingerprints from certain types of evidence, chemicals like Ninhydrin are first sprayed on the item, which are not safe to breath in.
“I’d have to spray real quick and run outside and get some air,” Stephens said. “Ninhydrin is to check for fingerprints on paper items, because it will illuminate the oils on your fingers, if there is a viable print, they will show up on there.”
KPD ultimately purchased a filtration cabinet in 2011 to assist Stephens with avoiding the smells of the chemicals in an effort to compensate for the lack of ventilation in the building.
“It was great to get that filtration cabinet. It was helpful, but unfortunately, space was already limited in the processing room, so I have even less space to work with,” Stephens said.
The processing room measures 10 ft. by 15 ft., and houses all of the evidence-processing equipment, with limited work space.
“Again, it’s a really tight fit, but we work with what we have and we are able to get the job done,” Stephens said.
Stephens’ challenge worsen when it comes to evidence storage, which he has divided into three secure locations, including the storage room down the hall from his office, the processing room he uses often due to lack of space and an off-site, fenced and locked facility.
“I have to be very careful and precise,” Stephens said. “When I enter the evidence into the KPD system, I assign it a location and that evidence must be where I said it is to comply with chain of custody requirements.”
Despite his space limitations, Stephens can tell you exactly where every piece of thousands of pieces of evidence is stored in any of the three locations.
“As part of our accreditation process, I do periodic inventory control checks,” Cline said. “I pick 50 random pieces of logged evidence and then confirm they are where we say they are and I have never had one issue. Gary does a great job for us.”
But even as you enter the main evidence storage facility, it is clear that Stephens is running out of space, as boxes, bags and files are stacked from floor to ceiling.
“By law, we must keep all of this evidence until the courts tell us we can dispose of it,” Stephens said. “That’s usually when a convicted individual has exhausted the appeals process or has passed away. So, while we are preserving all of this evidence from past cases, we continue to add evidence from new cases each day. We just don’t have enough space.”
So, in addition to his daily duties, Stephens proactively contacts the courts on older cases to check the status of the cases.
“I spend probably a third of my day checking in with the courts to see what evidence I can dispose of,” Stephens said.
Stephens’ commitment and dedication are evident. He works with what he has and does it with pride in protecting the chain of custody of each piece of evidence he receives.
Stephens remembers when KPD moved to its currently location, as he was working as a patrol officer at the time.
“Back then, we thought it was awesome,” Stephens said. “But we only had a lot less employees then. As we continued to grow over the years, we were forced to subdivide office space and eventually had to do things like make storage closets office space. That’s what has happened in my department, too.”
