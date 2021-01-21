Structure fire claims Arcadia Loop home
Buy Now

KFD Lt. Billy Williams retrieves a small dog from a structure fire on Arcadia Loop Wednesday evening.

Kerrville Fire Department firefighters were able to save several pets during a massive structure fire Wednesday night on Arcadia Loop.

KFD responded to the call at approximately 4 p.m.

More details will be reported when available.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.