KCSO training to ensure student safety

Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha and his newly-formed Special Response Team, in coordination with Ingram Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Robert Templeton, coordinated active shooter training at all schools within the district last week as part of an ongoing effort to ensure student safety.
Leitha said the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office SRT unit will train over the summer at all schools within the county, to include Ingram, Center Point, Hunt, Divide and Nimitz Elementary.
“After the tragedy in Uvalde, I got with Jason (Waldrip) and Scott (Gaige) and said I think we need to train this summer when school is not in session, we just happen to be starting in Ingram,” Leitha said. “It’s also the biggest school district in our jurisdiction.”
Capt. Jason Waldrip oversees the KCSO Special Operations Division, while Lt. Scott Gaige is in charge of training and operations for the SRT, which currently includes 11 KCSO deputies.
“Our SRT is fully operational and has been deployed already a few times,” Leitha said. “We (SRT) train every month. Now we know what can happen (in schools) so we will concentrate training in schools this summer.”
Templeton praised Leitha, saying the sheriff has been discussing tactical active shooter training for a long time.
“We’ve been talking since he was elected about school safety and school security, so it’s kind of been an ongoing dialogue,” Templeton said. “We’re just trying to do everything we can to keep everyone safe.”
As Ingram ISD superintendent, Templeton said he has put student and staff safety as a top priority, saying this is the second law enforcement training mission held on his campus in the past three years.
“The whole idea is that if anything ever happens, all these guys are able to know where they are going, know all the ins and outs of the building and all the idiosyncratic corners, just so that they don’t go into a situation blind,” Templeton said. “It helps protect our students, obviously, but also helps protect them.”
Templeton said the district has put other internal security measures in place as well.
“We are a school marshal district,” Templeton said. “Which means that we have several staff members that are extremely highly-trained and are armed at all times and their sole job is to protect kids in an active threat.”
Templeton said Ingram ISD employs its own police department, with two full-time officers and two part-time officers.
“We are the only school in Texas that has a police force and school marshals,” Templeton said. “Which can get very expensive, but you have have the world’s greatest math program and the world’s greatest curriculum, but it just doesn’t matter, none of that matters, if kids are not safe.”
Templeton said each campus within Ingram ISD is staffed with a police officer during the school year.
Upon entering any Ingram ISD campus, signs are displayed that alert visitors that staff is armed.
When asked how the SRT would assist in an active shooter situation, Gaige provided an abbreviated description of the process of activation of the team.
“The majority of these guys (SRT) actually work in patrol, so a lot of these guys would be the first responders on scene,” Gaige said. “They will follow a general active shooter protocol, initially, and work to eliminate the threat.”
Utilizing their SRT training, Gaige said, the responding deputy would provide intel on the situation and the SRT would be activated.
“Being a part of SRT gives those guys a higher level of training, so when they are that first responder to an active shooter, they have a higher level of training that is valuable to overall response.”
Leitha said once the SRT members were selected, shifts were rearranged to divide them among all shifts.
“On every one of our four (patrol) shifts, there are at least two per shift,” Leitha said.
Waldrip, in addition to overseeing the Special Operations Division of the KCSO, is a certified crisis negotiator. Waldrip said the KCSO also employs a second crisis negotiator.
“If we activate the full team (SRT), we will make sure there are at least one or two negotiators on scene, too,” Waldrip said. “Negotiators are a big part of these teams. We are intel gatherers and, also, if we can talk a guy out of building, where these guys don’t have to enter, that’s just a win-win. If we can get a guy to surrender, then everyone goes home safe.”
Waldrip made sure to mention that each SRT member has volunteered and is not paid extra to serve on the team.
“This is just collateral duty for them. They don’t get any extra pay for it,” Waldrip said. “So, being part of this team, they accepted the responsibility to be on call 24/7, which means when they are off duty, they need to be prepared to respond. That’s dedication, both on and off duty.”
When asked why they signed up for such a dangerous and high-pressure additional duty, they each had similar responses.
“If not me, then who,” Sgt. Alex Monroe said. “It’s not a matter of pride or arrogance, it’s just a job that has to be done and we’ve stepped up to do it.”
KCSO Investigator Robert Merritt said they take the job personally.
“A lot of us have kids and I know that if I didn’t have on this uniform, I would go in for my kid anyway, that’s just who we are,” Merritt said.
Officer Emilio Ledesma said he wanted to be a part of something bigger. Ledesma said his brother serves on the Kerrville Police Department Special Operations Unit team.
The only female on the SRT, Officer Jordyn Jureczki also served on the KPD SOU team before joining KCSO.
“Each circumstance is different and that’s why we are always training and learning from each other,” Jureczki said. “I think when you get in the mentality that it’s the same thing, that’s when problems arise.”
While Waldrip said the team is fully-operational, the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office Foundation is supplying equipment and gear for the team, as it is not part of the KCSO annual budget at this time.
“As we get deployed more and we train more, there will always be needs and we will figure those out,” Waldrip said.
Leitha said there is never enough money for training or equipment, but they do the best that they can with what they have and are greatly appreciative of the work of the KCSO Foundation.
“We are the largest office in the county and have the largest budget,” Leith said. “We have so many needs and I try to prioritize them. For example, we are raising money for a Bearcat. I would never go to commissioners and ask for a $300,000 vehicle, because we could use that money for the things we need every day.”
Gaige said each SRT member receives intense training and are also becoming certified as instructors, so that they can share their knowledge with other KCSO deputies.
According to Leitha, plans are in the works to hold the next school safety training exercise on the remaining campuses in his jurisdiction before the first day of the 2022-23 school year.
