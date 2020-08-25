CWJC celebrates 20 years

Twenty years ago, Kerrville witnessed the realization of a dream that was born in the hearts of three residents. Rev. Bill Blackburn, Sandra Chapman, and Virginia Graham saw the need to help the women of Kerr County by offering job and life skills training with the foundation of Jesus Christ. After much prayer and planning, the Christian Women’s Job Corps of Kerr County was formed.
CWJC is a non-profit under the umbrella of the Southern Baptist Women’s Missionary Union, and is one of almost 300 sites across the United States, 60 in Texas. However, while most sites meet 2-3 days per week, CWJC Kerr County is one of two that offer full five-day-a-week training in both employment and life skills.
What makes this Non-Profit successful and unique? For 20 years, CWJC Kerr County has focused on bringing hope, healing, and ministry to women in need through an intensive program taught by volunteers whose desire is to see women succeed as employees and leaders in their homes. This organization is volunteer-run, with more than 200 people giving their time and talents each semester. From the beginning, CWJC has been blessed with volunteers serving as teachers, mentors, lunch providers, office help, and board members.
One of the founders, Sandra Chapman, says her passion was to give a hand up to women from all walks of life. Board presidents included Linda Wilkerson, Jack Milburn, Deana Blackburn, Jimmie Peschel, Nancy Turner, Candace Cormier, Charlotte Petty, Jeff Talarico, and Virginia Graham.
The first executive director, Patti Crick, met with five brave women three days a week, in a home on Earl Garret, and then moved to the New Hope Fellowship on Junction Highway. Patti caught the vision for CWJC in 1998, and began a five-year process of speaking, planning, and grant-writing that culminated with graduating these first five women in May, 2000.
In 2003, Kathleen Maxwell-Rambie took the reins. With her heart for ministry to women, Kathleen soon saw the need for a larger, more permanent location. In 2007, Kathleen along with then Board President Jimmie Peschel, launched a capitol building campaign and the generous Kerrville community responded. In 2008, Kathleen led the move to the current beautiful building at 1140 Broadway. The program grew to four days a week, attendance increased, a cap and gown graduation was added, and mock interviews birthed self-confidence. Debbie Ridout became the first assistant director, and she and Kathleen formed a solid foundation.
In 2010, Ann Buck began teaching Bible for the organization, and soon was asked to join the CWJC Board of Directors. In January, 2011, Ann became the executive director and continues to this date. Nina Cruthirds became the assistant director, followed by Edna Vandiver in 2013, who currently also serves as accountant and the alumnae coordinator.
CWJC has grown to its present five-day-a-week schedule, offering computer classes in typing, Word, Excel, QuickBooks, and graphics. “Women @ Work” classes teach resumé writing and interview skills, dressing for business, career assessments, and hold in-house and off-site interviews. The DiSC Personality testing enables the interns to see they are made as God designed, and not a mistake. Money management classes, anger management, healthy relationships, personal discovery, and women’s wellness all are taught from a Biblical perspective, and each day begins with devotions and Bible study as the foundation is strengthened.
With COVID 19 causing disruptions in schooling, business and life, the Christian Women’s Job Corps, Kerr County continues its 20 years of serving women. With a 92% employment rate, success is proven. Many women also return to school to pursue their careers. CWJC believes in the ripple effect: When the woman of the home is healthy – body, mind, and soul – her children and family become healthy, and the Kerrville community is positively impacted.
The past 20 years of success enjoyed by Christian Women’s Job Corps Kerr County could not happen without the consistent support of our volunteers and community donors of individuals, businesses, churches and foundations. Now the next 20 years begins with the Fall semester interviews of new applicants Aug. 19, 2020. In November, 2020, we will graduate our 450 plus “Woman of Worth” from Christian Women’s Job Corps Kerr County. The graduation will be held at Impact Christian Fellowship and live-streamed to those who would like to watch from home.
Visit the CWJC website at www.cwjckerrcounty.org for more information along with intern and volunteer applications. We also invite you to personally visit CWJC at 1140 Broadway for a tour and to learn more about this amazing non-profit. To celebrate the 20th Anniversary, you will receive a special gift thanking you for your visit.
