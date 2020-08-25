CWJC celebrates 20 years

Christian Womens’ job corps board members joining Kerrville Mayor Bill Blackburn (center) at last week’s 20th birthday celebration for the organization included from left, Teri Schreiner, Virginia Graham, Sherri Wineriter, Executive Director Ann Buck, Kelli Early, Carlina Villapondo, and Karen Mooney. Unable to attend: Assistant Director Edna Vandiver, Board Members Andrea Bode, Linda Deaderick, Mike Ezer, Andy Magee, Joyce Norwood, Nadine Pagel, and Charlotte Petty.