‘Bold Blade’ installed, nod to original

Arcadia Live officals unveiled the “Bold Blade” last week, as it was installed on to the front of the Arcadia Theater building, which is nearing renovation completion.
The Bold Blade sign was designed by Tivy graduate and Arcadia Live staffer Katie McCarty and is a tribute to the theater’s original “Classic Blade.”
“Our original idea was to replicate the 1926 blade. This romantic notion was modified when we realized that there is little information to be found on the Arcadia’s first sign. In fact, we do not even know where the Classic Blade ended up after the 1948 renovation of the theatre. All known photos of the blade are in black and white, and do not show many clear details. A Kerrville Mountain Sun newspaper article from June 24, 1926, proclaimed the sign as, “A Riot of Color,” which was achieved with twinkling lights under colored hoods - the predominant colors being red, green, and amber.”
In the end, McCarty said, the design team decided to modernize and enlarge the torch featured on the Classic Blade in the construction of what is now called the Bold Blade.
“The original blade, or as we at Arcadia Live call it, the Classic Blade, was unveiled with the Spanish Mission style façade in 1926. In 1948, the Arcadia theatre was “modernized” with its art deco elements in the corridor, the red fins, and our neon, Iconic Blade. In 2020, our group decided to pass the torch back to the Mission Façade along with the addition of our Bold Blade, our modern interpretation of the Classic Blade,” McCarty said. “The green Iconic Blade and Fins have an awesome new home overlooking our deck, our Antler Alley, and the Guadalupe River.”
McCarty describes herself as artistic, coming from a family of artists.
“I would say my favorite part of this design project was the fact that our theatre has so many unique and meaningful design elements to draw inspiration from. In the case of designing the Bold Blade, it was important to me that it not only fit with the front of our building, but also with the feel of the entire venue,” McCarty said.
“I wanted this sign to be the embodiment of our non-profits mission, ‘to promote vibrant and diverse entertainment while preserving the history and life of downtown Kerrville’.”
McCarty said several sunbursts were incorporated in the design of the Bold Blade, mirroring those pictured on the facade above the windows.
“Both the 1926 Classic Blade and the 2020 Bold Blade feature a torch,” McCarty said. “Our color scheme not only ties in with the red and gold you’ll see featured throughout the venue, but also matches the signage of our neighbors, Baublits. This provides a cohesive look across the entire face of our shared building.
“The black edge of the Bold Blade and the organic movement in the flames of the torch complement the ironwork details that grace the façade and our halls.”
McCarty said she is very pleased with the finished project and pointed out the effort that building design teams have taken to honor the historic theater’s place in the community.
“From day one of this project, our goal at Arcadia Live has been to pay homage to everything that this theatre has been over its near-century of existence. We have a cultural cornerstone in our hands and we’ve done everything in our power to seek out and preserve the memories of this theatre,” McCarty said.
“Beyond that, though, part of our job is to make sure that this venue is competitive and ready to thrive in our modern landscape. We believe we’ve found a happy middle ground by saving what we had, recreating what was lost over time, and adding modern details throughout.”
McCarty said Arcadia Live event is scheduled for Oct. 2, kicking off the Back Porch Music Series, and is a members-only event.
To view the performance calendar visit www.thearcadialive.org.
