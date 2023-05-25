Council honors Clarkson, swears in Garcia

Last Tuesday’s Kerrville City Council special called meeting to canvas the May 6 election results saw Place 1 Councilmember Roman Garcia’s re-election confirmed during the canvasing of the votes and he was sworn in for a second term. Outgoing Place 2 Councilmember Kim Clarkson was showered with positive compliments and gifts honoring her two terms on the council. With the Place 2 election still undecided as of Tuesday, Clarkson remained on the council until the final votes are determined in the recount of ballots last Friday. The final results of the recount showed Jeff Harris defeated his opponent Barbara Dewell Ferguson by three votes (1,812 to 1,809) votes.
Clarkson was first commended for her service on the board by Mayor Judy Eychner, followed by former mayor Bill Blackburn’s comments. Blackburn was mayor during three of the four years that Clarkson served on the council.
“We are so appreciative and grateful for all that you have done and all that you have given to council and the city you grew up in. You have been an integral part of the Kerrville community all your life and so it was a natural thing, I think, that you serve the community as a council member, and, if my prediction is right there will be a right time in the future for you to serve as mayor,” said Mayor Judy Eychner.
Eychner pointed out several things that have been accomplished during the four years that Clarkson was on the council, including the new housing development about to begin construction on Loop 534, the approval of a bond for a new safety building, a new well was dug to provide 7,000 gallons a minute into the city’s water system, the new history center and improvements to infrastructure and city streets.
“I have a great appreciation for Kim Clarkson. I appreciate your questions in the council meetings. Your good questions were very helpful and sometimes you knew the answer, but you felt like you need to ask the questions so the answers could be clarified for the citizens and those watching as well. I will also say that you intimidated me at times when we were in executive session and we were dealing with real estate issues, you just went right to it and figured it out. On complicated financials, I would be counting on fingers and toes, and you would have already figured it out. I want to compliment you on your patience in council meetings…there were times when you were impatient but there are times when impatience is appropriate. You have served well, you’ve worked hard and the team accomplished much. Kerrville is a better place because of your service,” said former mayor Bill Blackburn.
Clarkson, in her comments, thanked her husband, children and her parents for their support during the four years she has served on the city council. She pointed out that she was born in the old Peterson Hospital building where the current City Hall sits and attended school at Doyle Kindergarten, Starkey Elementary, Hal Peterson Middle School and graduated from Tivy High School.
“Then I left home and went off to conquer the world. And then I learned that the world I loved, the world I wanted to be a part of, was right where I began. I have had so many blessings living here that four years ago I felt it was time for me to give back to this amazing place I call home, and you honored me by trusting me electing me to represent you as a member of the city council. I am grateful for so many and my list of things is long and what I say won’t even scratch the surface tonight,” Clarkson said.
She went on to recognize not only the mayor and her fellow council members, but also city staff.
“You know what a long, strange trip this has been. We’ve accomplished so much despite so much great adversity. We’ve been through a worldwide pandemic, an unprecedented winter storm and a time of public unrest. While I will no longer be with you at meetings, I want you all to know that I will be cheering for you from the sidelines.
“Do not let voices of anger or words of hate stop the goals we have for the future of our city. Continue to confidently confront falsehoods and words of untruth, for ours is a great story to tell. A story of love, a story of people living in a beautiful place. It’s a story of friends and neighbors helping each other grow and strive to be better,” Clarkson added.
“Race forward with our city’s 2050 vision statement…we will continue to be a vibrant, welcoming and inclusive community that respects and protects the natural environment that surrounds it…that seeks to attract economic growth and development, that provides opportunities for prosperity, personal enrichment and intellectual growth for all ages and does so while preserving small town charm, heritage, art and culture of the community.”
Clarkson was presented with a resolution honoring her for her service on the council by Mayor Eychner and then all of her fellow councilmembers each presented her with a variety of gifts and flowers.
Following the recognition of Clarkson, Place 1 Councilmember Roman Garcia was sworn in by Deputy City Secretary Kesha Franchina.
Garcia praised and thanked the large group of his family and friends who were present for their support and helping him with campaign activities that helped him get re-elected.
“It was from my parents that I learned that there is nothing more important than honesty, character, integrity, loyalty, family, community and your faith and trust in God. This community has given me so much, and God has continued to bless me with opportunities to serve in ways I hadn’t imagined. I am honored to be re-elected and to continue serving you and this community.
To the other members of the city council, Garcia directed the following statement:
“I look forward to continuing to work alongside each and every one of you as we strive to make Kerrville a wonderful place to live, work, play and worship. Moving forward I hope we can work toward putting the citizens back on top. I hope we can work toward appreciating the voices of our community members more. Finding value in differing opinions, embracing open dialogue and discussions in the public sphere and respecting the knowledge, skills and perspective that we all bring to the table. We may not always agree, we already knew that, but that should not hinder us from working with each other in a respective and professional manner. I love Kerrville. We are a small community, tight-knit, everyone knows everyone, so let’s use that to our benefit. Let’s come together and address those issues that are facing our community. So let’s do it justice and exemplify the highest standards in our actions as the citizens deserve.”
After the recount of the votes was held on Friday, Harris said:
“I am humbled by the support from the citizens of Kerrville and I plan to serve all residents of the city to the best of my ability. I am honored to have been elected, and I am ready to move from serving on the P&Z to serving on the council. I am looking forward to becoming the newest member of the Kerrville City Council,” Harris said Sunday.
Harris was sworn in at the regular city council meeting on Tuesday, May 23.
