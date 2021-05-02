Murr details ‘Firearms Carry Act,’ HB 1927

The Texas House passed House Bill 1927, a landmark second amendment rights bill also known as the “Firearm Carry Act” on April 16.
“During the passage of HB 1927, and on the floor of the Texas House, we engaged in serious and lengthy debate on legislation affecting our Second Amendment rights. I voted for — and the House passed — the Firearm Carry Act of 2021 after careful thought and consideration. This legislation is a strong step forward in protecting our constitutional rights and allows for permitless carry while maintaining protections for lawful gun owners, and simple signage provisions for businesses and property owners,” said Representative Murr.
If signed into law, HB 1927 will allow Texans to lawfully carry a handgun in a public place without seeking a license to carry (LTC). Present law already allows for persons to carry long guns, such as rifles or shotguns, in public places without the need for a license. The legislation also preserves the LTC framework to allow LTC holders to retain licensure privileges under current law and for reciprocity with other states.
“While I understand that some people have passionate and sometimes divergent viewpoints on this important issue, this legislation is a thoughtful and comprehensive policy advanced with the support of a strong majority of my constituents.” said Murr.
House Bill 1927 maintains all current laws related to the misuse of a firearm, along with existing rights by business owners and property owners to exclude handguns carried on their personal or business property. The legislation, as passed in the Texas House, will allow Texans to better protect themselves and their families, while also ensuring those already prohibited from possessing a handgun— like convicted felons — will continue to be prohibited from possessing a weapon.
With recent passage in the Texas House, House Bill 1927 has now been referred to the Texas Senate for further consideration.
If passed in the Texas Senate, the law will become effective on September 1, 2021.
