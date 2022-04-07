KFD honors Logue, Huser, Lindner with annual awards

After a two year hiatus, due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Kerrville Fire Department hosted its annual Awards & Recognition Ceremony Thursday night, bestowing special honors on firefighters and EMS crews for their efforts over the past two years and naming “Persons of the Year,” as is the tradition.
KFD Chief Eric Maloney welcomed KFD members and their families to St. Peter’s Tucker hall, before offering the keynote address, which focused on the history of the department and his appreciation of how that history has evolved in the KFD of today as a family atmosphere and brotherhood.
“Tonight we are going to take a different path, a more personal story about our fire department,” Maloney said. “As chief and a 25-year member of the Kerrville Fire Department, I am proud of our history and culture, and inspired for the future of this department. This is no ordinary fire department, but instead a fire family atmosphere built by our brothers and sisters of yesterday, molded by the members of today, with a vision for a more resilient tomorrow.”
Maloney then shared a nearly 100-year-old photograph of the the Kerrville Hose Company.
“This picture was from the turn of the 20th century,” Maloney said. “Pictured is the Hose Cart that was the primary means of attack until the purchase of a fire truck in 1925.”
He then shared excerpts of a 1926 letter written by then Fire Chief E.T. Butt to the Kerrville Chamber of Commerce, asking that a physical fire station be built for the department.
“Listen to these words written by Chief Butt from almost 100 years ago,” Maloney said.
The letter read:
“Now gentlemen, if I were to ask you what was the most important factor in firefighting what would you say? I believe that nine of 10 of you would get it right – it is time to build a (fire station). Now gentlemen, my idea in telling you this is to bring home to you the minute-saving proposition in our own fire department – the one you are depending on to save your homes and property and in some cases your lives and the lives of your loved ones. As you know, our fire apparatus is kept at Peterson’s garage. They cooperate with the fire department in every way they can. Nevertheless, things will happen. It is practically impossible to keep a clear right-of-way to the door for our fire trucks. Another reason why we need a fire station is to keep the boys together. Has it ever occurred to you that it is a proposition to keep a bunch of boys together and interested in a job when all you have to offer then is work … and dirty, dangerous work at that … with practically no pay. We get $1.50 a fire, which will not even pay for our clothes cleaned. But our biggest trouble is fire practice, and we must practice if we expect to have an efficient fire department. Ten trained firemen are worth more than a hundred untrained. Gentlemen, the only solution I can see to this problem is a fire station. Fix them up a recreation room in it so they can have a place to loaf and entertain themselves in their spare time. Give them something they can take pride in, a place that they can feel is their own. Give them a place in which they can find pleasure in exchange for their work. Then watch their interest in the fire department grow, and with their interest, their proficiency as firemen, until we have one of the best volunteer fire departments in the whole state.”
Maloney then compared Butt’s 100-year-old message to the KFD of today.
“This letter was written almost 100 years ago, with Chief Butt pleading for our first fire station,” Maloney said. “You can hear the similarities in this letter of what it means to be a firefighter in the 1920’s compared to today.”
Maloney said Butt was successful with his efforts and the first fire station was built in 1937 and attached to the then city hall building at the corner of Main and Clay Streets.
“The first fire station remained active until Central Fire Station was built in 1975,” Maloney said. “The flag pole in front of Central was the slide pole of that first station.”
Exhibiting his love of the department, history and brotherhood, Maloney then remembered KFD lives lost:
• William Roberts died in the line of duty after th engine rolled over responding to a chimney fire on Dec. 17, 1936;
• Capt. Clifford Blackwell died in the line of duty after driving a modified tanker truck on a training exercise left the roadway and struck a tree on Oct. 20, 1967;
• Capt. Johnny Fitzgerald was murdered in his home on Feb. 16, 1995 and had served KFD for 16 years;
• Battalion Chief Ray Crooks died after a short battle with cancer on May 17, 2006. He served more than 34 years.
“I mention these men of the Kerrville Fire Department in remembrance of their sacrifices and dedication,” Maloney said. “Our culture spans more than 100 years of dedication, pride and loyalty passed on from generation to generation. This is what defines our culture. This is our history, not built from an expanding metropolis or a district near a high-end shopping center without a hub. We are the City of Kerrville Fire Department.”
In that vein, Maloney recognized retired members of the KFD in attendance:
• Marc Jacobs, 26 years;
• Scott Blair, 24 years;
• Mickey Smart, 30 years;
• Raymond Tennison, 20-plus years;
• Keith Spenrath, 29 years;
• Steve Langlinais, 38 years;
• Keith Stephens, 30 years;
• Tony Lenard, 32 years;
• Roger Lampman, 34 years;
• Raymond Holloway, 35 years.
“There are 268 years of Kerrville Fire Department experiences among these men,” Maloney said. “These are just a few of the giants this department was built on and we are grateful for their service to our community. We are also proud to serve in their footsteps as we continue to honor the traditions and culture of the Kerrville Fire Department. Thank you for your service.”
At the conclusion of Maloney’s address, the awards ceremony commenced.
Persons of the Year
Maloney recognized three individuals within the KFD for outstanding performance in three different categories, “EMS Person of the Year,” “Firefighter of the Year” and “Officer of the Year.”
“These individual exemplify the mission statement of “Exceptional Team. Efficient Methods. Excellent Service,” Maloney said. “They exhibit our values each and every day with professionalism, integrity, commitment and teamwork.”
EMS Person of the Year
Firefighter/Paramedic Travis Huser was named the “EMS Person of the Year” at the annual banquet.
Huser began working with the KFD in September 2017 after first serving in the Killeen Fire Department since 2012 and is credentialed as a licensed Level 2 Paramedic, EMS instructor and is an advanced structure firefighter, advanced aircraft rescue firefighter, HAZMAT Tech, fire instructor and driver-operator and serves in the KFD CISM team.
“Travis has a positive attitude and is dedicated to the Kerrville Fire Department. He has responded to off-duty emergencies, assignments and to cover shifts when firefighters are sick,” Maloney said. “He continues to excel at his job as a paramedic and was recently accepted into nursing school.”
Maloney said Huser was also recognized by fellow firefighters for his “selfless acts during the tragic act on Oct. 23, 2021.”
“Travis was attending his sister-in-law’s wedding when the call went out for additional personnel to respond to Central (station) for the Airport Wars mass casualty incident,” Maloney said. “Travis left the wedding just before the ceremony and staffed Med 7 to ensure we had continuous EMS coverage for the citizens during the mass casualty event. He extended his kindness when the 23 department members who responded to the MCI needed to attend a critical incident stress debriefing later that night. He continued to staff the ambulance until the debriefing completed around 9 o’clock. On top of this, his family brought leftover barbecue, so the crews would not have to worry about dinner.”
Maloney said Huser’s service and dedication to his fire family is a testament of “brotherhood and teamwork.”
Firefighter of the Year
Masen Lindner was named the “Firefighter of the Year” by Maloney.
Lindner began working at the KFD in March 2019, previously serving with Travis County ESD 1 as a firefighter since 2017. He is credentialed as a basic structure fireighter, Level 2 paramedic and recently joined the KFD Special Operations Unit as a tactical medic and has been named as a field training officer.
“Masen consistently reports to duty with a ‘can do’ attitude and a passion for this job. He accepts and welcomes challenges and strives to get better every day as a firefighter-paramedic,” Maloney said. “Masen has a great working knowledge of firefighting and loves to train and teach what he knows to new members. He can usually be found explaining something about an engine or around the drill tower running guys through a training evolution.”
Maloney said Lindner is a great host to families who bring children to visit the fire station and is sure to give them the “grand tour.”
“He is all go and no quit when it comes to this profession and everything done with a positive attitude and a team mindset,” Maloney said. “Masen is a stellar representative of what we should strive to be as a firefighter-paramedic.”
Maloney said Lindner believes in the KFD mission and genuinely wants to help people.
Officer of the Year
Battalion Chief Mark Logue was named the “Officer of the Year.”
Logue joined KFD in September 1996, was promoted to driver-operator in 1999, promoted to lieutenant in 2002 and battalion chief in September 2015.
He is credentialed as a licensed paramedic, master firefighter, basic fire investigator and earned his associates degree in applied science, is a team leader for the technical rescue team and has deployed with Texas Task Force 1 for numerous natural disasters.
“Mark continues to dedicate his time in the Kerrville Fire Department both on and off duty. He leads by example for all firefighters as an approachable leader, willing to teach fellow fire department members new techniques and strategies,” Maloney said. “He empowers his shift to be better and is always looking for opportunities to train and improve our response.”
As the leader of the technical rescue team, Maloney said Logue continues to improve the team through training and dedication.
“He takes pride in his shifts and his crews, with high expectations as a professional. He is always engaged and willing to help off-duty with emergencies, backfill and tasks to improve the department,” Maloney said. “He continues to demonstrate the best qualities of a leader and promotes our values of integrity. His accomplishment and leadership is a testament to the mission of Exceptional Team. Efficient Methods. Exceptional Service.”
Certificates of Commendation
Bart Bartlett
Maloney said he was presenting firefighter Bart Bartlett with the Certificate of Commendation for his “selfless” efforts to help the residents of The Summit during Winter Storm Uri in 2020.
“Bart lives in The Summit, which you may know, but what you may not know is this is a steep entry into a subdivision with 250 residents,” Maloney said. “During the storm, they lost power and water.”
Maloney said City of Kerrville coordinated efforts providing potable water to the residents of The Summit and Bartlett recruited friends and neighbors to help deliver that water to residents.
“With Bart, and the assistance of the community residents, they were able to deliver 170, 5-gallon buckets of water,” Maloney said.
Joel Bryant
Maloney said Lt. Joel Bryant was receiving the commendation for his efforts and achievements as Kerrville Deputy Fire Marshal.
“Joel has served three years in the fire marshal’s office as a deputy fire marshal, before transferring back to operations as a lieutenant,” Maloney said. “He did more than routine tasks and continuously tried to improve the department with his knowledge, experience and education.”
Maloney said Bryant was a field training officer, active in live fire training, fire safety survey and the smoke detector program.
“He recently developed a pre-fire plan for each station district to get into every business within one year,” Maloney said. “He was instrumental in establishing our fire investigator class that is hosted by our fire department for regional agencies.”
He said Bryant teaches classes in new recruit academies.
“Joel goes above and beyond the call of duty on a daily basis for our organization,” Maloney said. “There is no task assignment that Joel is given that he will not achieve with the utmost proficiency.”
Citation of Merit
Driver Daniel Hannemann was awarded the Citation of Merit for his efforts to single-handedly save a residence in the midst of a raging brush fire that occurred on March 15, 2021.
“As a driver on Engine 4, his lieutenant and firefighter responded on Brush 4. He was instructed by his lieutenant to relocate his engine to the top of the ravine, Maloney said. “Upon his relocation, high winds caused the fire to move quickly toward the top of the ravine in direct path of a small cabin. Daniel single-handedly set up Engine 4 in a safe place, pulled the pre-connect and protected the structure from being a total loss and potentially causing the fire to spread on the other side of the road. There were even some scorch marks on the cabin and some melted furniture on the back porch, as Daniel was literally in the path of the fire and the smoke.”
Unit Citation of Merit
Maloney honored all KFD personnel who responded to the Airport Race Wars mass casualty incident, by awarding the Unit Citation of Merit.
“On Oct. 23, 2021, the Kerrville Fire Department responded to a mass casualty incident at the Airport Race Wars. The dispatch information came from an ambulance on scene that requested multiple units to respond to the airport,” Maloney said. “Acting Battalion Chief Casey Goodman quickly initiated a coordinated response that included two engines, one rescue, five ambulances, three chief officers and requested four medical helicopters.”
Maloney said that upon arrival, the crews faced a tragic accident that required a coordinated response that included multiple agencies and volunteers.
“Their quick actions and team effort provided a unified command structure and performed incident stabilization, patient triage, treatment and transportation in coordination with the Kerrville Police Department, Mountain Home Volunteer Fire Department, Center Point Volunteer Fire Department and Kerr County First Responders,” Maloney said. “Tragically, three lives were lost, but not forgotten, Rebecca, Santiago and Daniel.”
Maloney said he was recognizing the recipients of the unit citation award for their “meritorious and outstanding performance in overcoming difficulties under adverse conditions.”
The recipients are the Unit Citation Award are:
• Acting Battalion Chief Casey Goodman;
• Engine 1 Crew: Lt. Joel Bryant, Jeff Neal;
• Rescue 1 Crew: Phillip Randle;
• Engine 3 Crew: Lt. Guy McDonald, Jess Conner, Wesley Lewis;
• Medic 1 Crew: Leslie Martinez, Gabriel Winchester;
• Medic 3 Crew: Scott Parsley, Austin Hemming;
• Medic 4 Crew: Patrick Brunelli, Kolten Hughes;
• Medic 5 Crew: Masen Lindner, Jared Taylor;
• Medic 6 Crew: Patrick Prout, Bart Bartlett;
• Battalion Chief Mark Logue;
• Battalion Chief Billy Williams;
• Off Duty KFD Personnel: Lt. Dwain Kutzer, Lt. Monty Johnson, Bobby Cummings and Ben Scilino.
Maloney and his command staff also issued awards for years of service, presented promotion recognitions, and administered the oath of office to all new hires.
Years of Service Awards
• Patrick Brunelli, five years;
• Jerry Weaver, 10 years;
• Ryan Michel, 10 years;
• Sam Hughes, 15 years;
• Micah Booth, 15 years;
• Myron Fiedler, 15 years;
• Lt. Dwain Kutzer, 20 years;
• Jeff Neal, 20 years;
• Battalion Chief Mark Logue, 25 years;
• Lt. Zane Zenner, 25 years;
• Lt. Guy McDonald, 25 years.
Promotions
• Phillip Randle, promoted to Driver;
• Casey Goodman, promoted to Lieutenant;
• Joel Bryant, lateral transfer to Lieutenant;
• Darrel Lehde, lateral transfer to Deputy Fire Marshal;
• Billy Williams, promoted to Battalion Chief;
• Patrick Brunelli, Lead Paramedic;
• Ryan Michel, Lead Paramedic;
• Lucas Potter, Lead Paramedic.
New hires, Oath of Office
• Adrian Falcon, firefighter;
• Anthony Peek, firefighter;
• Cody Hale, firefighter;
• Jonathan Wilson, firefighter;
• Jack Skow, firefighter;
• Gunnar Brown, firefighter;
• Matthew Wienke, firefighter;
• Austin Hemming, firefighter;
• Tyler Logue, firefighter;
• Ben Scilino, firefighter;
• Jordan Lehman, firefighter;
• D.J. Herbort, firefighter;
• Corbin Thompson, firefighter;
• Troy Williams, firefighter;
• Gabriel Winchester, EMS Crew/Paramedic;
• Serra Burns, EMS Crew/Paramedic.
Specialty Teams, SOU
• Monty Johnson, Special Operations Unit;
• Masen Lindner, Special Operations Unit;
• Chase Lindner, Special Operations Unit;
• Ryan Moss, Special Operations Unit.
Specialty Teams, FTO
• Monthy Johnson, Field Training Officer;
• Troy Seewald, Field Training Officer;
• Brandon Bruton, Field Training Officer;
• Phillip Randle, Field Training Officer;
• Daniel Fitzsimon, Field Training Officer;
• Travis Huser, Field Training Officer;
• Jess Conner, Field Training Officer;
• Kolten Hughes, Field Training Officer;
• Scott Parsley, Field Training Officer;
• Ryan Moss, Field Training Officer;
• Masen Lindner, Field Training Officer;
• Chase Lindner, Field Training Officer.
Specialty Teams, Technical Rescue
• Phillip Randle, Technical Rescue Team;
• Lucas Potter, Technical Rescue Team.
Specialty Teams, Critical Incident
• Ryan Moss, Critical Incident Stress Debriefing Team;
• Travis Huser, Critical Incident Stress Debriefing Team.
Academic Achievements
• Ben Scilino, TCFP Basic;
• Tyler Logue, TCFP Basic;
• Bart Bartlett, Paramedic Certification;
• Chase Lindner, Paramedic Certification;
• Masen Lindner, Paramedic Certification;
• David Bassett, Paramedic Certification;
• Wesley Lewis, Paramedic Certification;
• Jared Taylor, Paramedic Certification;
• Darrell Lehde, TCFP Advanced;
• Brandon Bruton, TCFP Advanced;
• Lucas Potter, TCFP Advanced;
• Darrell Lehde, Licensed Peace Officer.
