It’s the holiday season

The aroma of turkey and all the fixin’s began to fill the air earlier this week as volunteers began the preparation of tomorrow’s traditional Thanksgiving lunch at Kerrville’s Kroc Center, while also preparing for Christmas gift fundraising through the Red Kettle campaign and Angel Tree programs.
“We are expecting more people to eat with us this year rather than asking for delivery. People are just ready to come out and meet with other people this Thanksgiving,” said Major Missy Romack, senior Kroc Center officer.
The past two Thanksgivings have seen more asking for food to be delivered because of the COVID pandemic.
Romack said last year the Kroc prepared about 1,200 meals for the holiday.
Donations of turkeys and other items related to the meal preparations have been greater this year than years past, according to Evany Brown, outreach director at the Kroc.
“Donations from Sysco Foods and from the community have been wonderful and new this year, one of our employees, Dustin Breshears, who lives on a ranch near Harper and some of his neighbors are smoking 20 turkeys for us. They are calling it a ‘neighborhood smoking party’ so it will be a great addition to our meal,” Brown said.
Others are also providing support for the meal, including Buzzie Hughes, who is preparing the gravy this year. Sysco Foods provided turkeys that have already been de-boned, which Brown added will be much easier to cook.
They will be serving from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. for dine-in at the Kroc Center and those who have previously ordered their meals delivered should expect the volunteers to arrive between 10 and 10:30 Thursday morning. Volunteers will also be taking meals to both of the rest stops on Interstate 10 in Kerr County and will begin serving travelers along the road just after 8 a.m. that morning.
“We will be able to feed anyone who shows up at the Kroc tomorrow. Nobody needs reservations for the dine-in and it’s free. Everyone is welcome to come share the meal with us,” Brown said.
Red Kettle Campaign
The Kerrville Salvation Army will kick off the Christmas season with a new event on Monday, Nov. 28 with the “Kettle Parade Kick-Off.” The Salvation Army Kettle program is a major fundraiser for the holiday season with the familiar red kettles located outside businesses around the community to collect donations from shoppers.
“This year we asked 10 local businesses to decorate a kettle and the kettles will be displayed at the Kroc Center during ‘kettle season.’ A competition for the ‘best kettle’ will mean each one dollar donation added to a kettle by a visitor to the Kroc will equal one vote for the winner of best decorated kettle,” said Brown.
On Nov. 29 from noon to 1 p.m. the decorated kettles will be on display during an open house and time for visitors to vote. Refreshments will be available and the business winner of the competition will receive the “bell-ringing trophy.”
Angel Trees
The annual Salvation Army Angel Tree program has already kicked off with Christmas trees with ‘angels’ to be adopted have already been placed at locations around the community.
“The deadline to apply for the Angel Tree program has passed, but we do take late referrals through Child Protective Services and other local agencies that deal with children in need,” said Missy Romack, Senior Kroc Center Officer.
Romack said, as in years past, the angels include children under the age of 13 and senior citizens 55 and over who apply for the program.
Persons who take the angels from the trees around town should shop for the items listed on the card and then return the items in a bag marked with the number on the tag to the Kroc Center by Saturday, Dec. 10.
Distribution of the Christmas gifts is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 16 at the Kroc.
“We currently have 537 children from 245 families and 40 senior citizens who have qualified for the Angel Tree program,” Romack said, “which is a little bit larger a number than last year.”
Romack said anyone interested in the preparation and distribution to Angel Tree participants on Dec. 16 or any other holiday events at the Kroc should contact Kroc Volunteer Coordinator Anthony Farmer at (830) 285-3843.
Shelter Update
The Salvation Army Shelter at 855 Hays Street has been on tough times recently because it is short-staffed. They are looking for a shelter coordinator to share responsibilities with the one coordinator they presently have on staff.
“One person can’t handle things seven days a week so we are really looking for another employee soon,” Romack said.
She said the number of people staying nights at the shelter has been relatively low in recent weeks, but she expects the capacity to increase now that the winter weather has arrived.
“We see a lot more of the local homeless population come to the shelter to eat and for clothing and personal needs. We give them a voucher for clothing and they go to the Salvation Army Family Store for their needs,” Romack said.
Food Pantry
Romack said the food pantry stays busy providing for families in need of help all the time.
“We are seeing more families at the food pantry now, and we really need donations to the pantry during this holiday period,” Romack said.
Donations can be dropped off at the Salvation Army offices at 855 Hays Street or donation checks can be mailed to that address.
