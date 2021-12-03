When Blue Santa and the “elves” who work with the project meet with 39 area families that include 84 children on Dec. 11, the families’ Christmas holidays promise to be merrier for the experience.
The important thing for the community to know is that the volunteer “elves” who work with this project take donated toys for this event, so that Blue Santa has a nice toy to give to each child. And the deadline for community contributions of toys is Tuesday, Dec. 7.
The locations to donate new unwrapped toys in decorated boxes are the UPS Store, Sidney Baker South; Vision Source, Hill Country Drive; So Fast Printing, Schreiner Street; Buzzie’s BBQ, Schreiner Street at Francisco Lemos; NobiliTea, Schreiner Street; Crenwelge Motors, Main Street; Rhodes Taxidermy, Junction Highway; Stoepel Ford, South Sidney Baker; Prime Metal Buildings, Harper Road; and Dietert Center, Guadalupe Street.
New toys should be appropriate for youngsters through age 13.
“Blue Santa” is an annual project planned and carried out by about 50 volunteers from the Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association and others, as Santa’s volunteer “elves,” jointly with the Kerrville Police Department.
This year this event is more than 30 years old in the Kerrville community.
The CPAAA members have done the fundraising and organization of shopping for many children over the years. The organization has 501(c)3 status for donors and fundraising.
Brenda Smith, still coordinator for this year’s holiday aid effort, said they help children from ages birth through 13 years; and started their fundraising efforts and planning with the application process from mid-October to just before Thanksgiving.
Families were invited to apply to be part of this annual gift distribution project by completing an application form and being notified if their families qualify.
Smith said the application form asks for information that includes:
• A family’s income;
• Expenses;
• Whether the children are on Medicaid and SNAP;
• If they live in Kerrville or Kerr County;
• A birth certificate for preschoolers and proof of school enrollment for older children;
• Who else lives in the same residence;
• Any special circumstances;
• Sizes for children’s clothing;
• Favorite colors and styles.
“Sometimes the parent or parents are taking care of their own parents too, or a special-needs child; or are single parents, or the guardians may be the grandparents or even the great-grandparents of the children they’re applying to help,” Smith said. “And if they have specific wants or needs for a child, we try to fulfill them if we can.”
She said they take the application forms, and vette and cross-check each family with the Salvation Army and other aid organizations, so Blue Santa is not duplicating aid to the same family.
Exceptions are made if a family includes a child age 13, and the Salvation Army is helping other children through age 12.
The Blue Santa volunteers help the kids from birth to 13-year-olds.
After their cross-checking this year, they are going shopping for 84 children in 39 families for the children’s clothing and “fun stuff.”
“Our shopping is based on the amount of money we’ve raised,” Smith said, adding they carry the clipboard full of the families’ applications to make sure they buy correct sizes, colors and the kids’ “wants” as much as possible.
At Belk’s Department Store, she said volunteers determined the best sales on children’s clothes, and used what coupons they could.
For toys, they primarily shop in Wal-Mart’s toy department; though depending on the children’s requests, Gibson’s carries some of the more “old-fashioned toys.”
After shopping, the troop of volunteers plan to meet at the designated storage site at Ronnie Bock’s RV Sales and Service; and divide everything by child/family, and use a lot of large black bags, while sets of new clothes may be on hangars, and grouped in plastic bags.
Smith said 95 percent of the parents want to sneak the gifts home to put under their Christmas trees; and she said this eliminates the wrapping part of the volunteers’ work and reduces communication problems on “distribution day”
And everything is marked with the number assigned to each family, so when the adults arrive to pick up the gifts and sign in, what they take home matches the holiday wishes and sizes clothing for their specific families.
Families were notified when to go on Saturday. Dec. 11, to pick up the holiday gifts for the children.
If someone wants to volunteer to be an elf for Santa, call the Kerrville Police Department at 257-8181 and leave a message for Brenda Smith. She will return the calls.
On Dec. 11, distribution will be at Ronnie Bock’s Kerrville RV that morning; and to different families at the Doyle Center starting at 1:30 p.m. At Bock’s, there will be breakfast sausages and coffee plus juice and cookies. There also will be refreshments and probably music at the Doyle Center Pavilion.
After the Dec. 11 distribution, CPAAA volunteers will deliver the rest of the toys to K’Star, Hill Country Youth Ranch, Kids’ Advocacy Place, and Parenting Resource Center. They also will give some toys to KPD officers to have handy in patrol cars on future calls.
Smith called it a celebration that includes Blue Santa, and refreshments, the last as much for the many volunteers as for the visiting families.
“It’s also very important that each family get food for their holiday dinner. The local Rotary Clubs provide enough food items for donations to be given to each of the families,” Smith said.
The Dec. 11 event includes a chance for the children to talk to Blue Santa, photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus; and refreshments.
For some families, the whole group comes and the children stay busy talking to Santa and possibly making small building projects from Home Depot, while the parents puts their designated gifts away in vehicles.
In other families, the children may remain in the vehicle while a parent claims the gifts, or the children may not be with the parent at all, if it’s meant to be a secret.
“We expect a lot of volunteers for distribution day each year. Even if some of them couldn’t go shopping with us, they love to see the kids and how excited they are,” Smith said.
“When they have extra toys and other items, the K’Star staff gives them to children there on their birthdays,” Smith said. “We give some of the toys and presents to the Hill Country Crisis Council shelter for battered women, too, because some of them come with their children. And we get referrals for added children and families from the police officers at other times of the year.”
“The Kerrville Police Department likes the community outreach,” Smith said.
