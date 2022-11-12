Iconic Elm St. tree succumbs to storm damage

It is the end of an era for the iconic elm tree that has been enjoyed, beloved and protected by many in the Elm Street community.
A fierce wind storm that blew through the Kerrville area on Monday, Oct. 25, damaged the tree so badly that it had to be removed from the center of the roadway, where it had resided for decades.
While it is not unusual for tree damage to occur following severe storms, this particular tree has a history and a story.
According to Stuart Barron, City of Kerrville director of public works, city officials attempted to remove the tree from the roadway following an injury accident that occurred when a vehicle hit the tree in the 1990s. Residents of the area, however, stood in support of saving the tree and its location, and city officials relented at the time.
Barron said the city’s street division was contacted about the damage to the tree on Oct. 25 at approximately 4 a.m., as all of the limbs from the tree were lying on the street, leaving only the tree trunk remaining.
“Most of the tree was removed from the roadway into the Elm Street Park parking lot shortly after the initial call from KPD,” Barron said. “Upon arrival of regularly scheduled employees at 7 a.m., the tree limbs were cut up and removed from the parking lot.”
Barron said city crews began removing the rest of the tree, including the root ball, on Nov. 1 so street repairs could begin.
“The remaining tree trunk will be kept at the city yard until further notice,” Barron said.
Barron said he and his staff have spoken to several concerned citizens who asked if the remainder of the tree could be left in hopes of it growing back, or if the tree trunk could remain and become a sculpture. Some asked if it would be possible to have a piece of the tree to keep.
“We have spoken to several local residents by phone and met on site with others,” Barron said. “Unfortunately, the tree would not grow back. Only the trunk remains with cracks, open cavities and epicormic sprouting.”
He said the idea of creating a sculpture from the trunk was not a viable option either.
“The trunk has a very large cavity from the base coming up into the trunk, and sculpting the remaining tree would not be possible,” Barron said.
Understanding the sentimental value of the tree to many residents, Barron said the city has distributed pieces of the tree to citizens who have requested such.
“Many city employees grew up here, live here, and are sympathetic to the Elm Street residents who lost this iconic tree that made their neighborhood unique. We understand the concerns from the citizens nearby, but please be aware that any of our actions have been intended to either mitigate or eliminate any safety hazards this tree presented,” Barron said.
“Unfortunately the recent storms further exposed weaknesses of the tree and that has resulted in our plan of action to remove what is remaining,” Barron said. “We’re thankful that the recent impacts did not result in any serious incidents. Staff wants to thank the citizens for their understanding and cooperation during this unique situation. We hope the citizens are able to cherish the memories they have pertaining to the tree.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.