Tickets on sale for holiday shows, symphony

Kerrville's Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts is looking ahead to welcoming visitors again for the Holiday season. At least three events are planned in the center's two theaters between Thanksgiving and Christmas.
The Cailloux Theater will host performances by both local favorite the Symphony of the Hills and international singing sensation Sandi Patty, and, in the VK Garage Theater, Kerrville's Community Theater Playhouse 2000 will present the Christmas favorite "A Christmas Carol."
Up first, Patty will present her celebration of the music of Christmas in two performances, on Saturday, Nov. 28 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 29 at 3 p.m.
Known simply as "The Voice," Patty broke to international fame with her rendition of "The Star Spangled Banner" at the rededication of the Statue of Liberty in 1996, and, virtually overnight, she became one of the country's best-loved performers. Her version of the national anthem has become synonymous with patriotic celebration, including performances at "A Capitol Fourth" with the National Symphony and ABC TV's "Fourth of July Special."
Patty is the most awarded female vocalist in Gospel music history, with 40 Dove Awards. She was inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame in 2004, and has released more than 30 albums.
Patty's appearance in Kerrville is sponsored by the good folks at Ken Stoeppel Ford.
Both performances of "Sandi Patty Celebrates Christmas" will restrict seating to allow for appropriate social distances between seated pairs. While the Center Orchestra section on Saturday will allow up to 50 percent seating, the widest distancing will be available on Sunday and in the Mezzanine and Balcony sections for both shows. Tickets are priced from $25 to $55.
The Symphony of the Hills will open their shortened 2020-21 Season, their 20th, with "Ode To Joy," a concert highlighting the sounds of the Holiday Season, including Herbert von Karajan's arrangement of the famous theme from Beethoven's ninth symphony.
To meet the safety needs of both orchestra and audience, this concert will feature a smaller than usual ensemble on stage, and will be presented twice to limited audiences. The first, one-hour show will be presented at 6 p.m., the second at 8:30 p.m. Both will perform without intermission.
Doors to The Cailloux Theater will open at 5:30 p.m. for 6 p.m. guests, and be closed after the show so that the hall can be cleaned before doors re-open at 8 p.m. for the 8:30 p.m. performance.
In preparation for their "Holiday Special" presentation for this year, Playhouse 2000 will host auditions on Sunday and Monday to gather an all-volunteer cast to prepare a revival of Christopher Schario's adaptation of Mr. Dickens' famous ghost story, which will open in The VK Garage Theater on Dec. 4 for a three-weekend run.
This version of the famous tale was first seen at Playhouse 2000 in 2013, and was the best-selling Christmas Season event in P2K history. It features a small cast of actors creating all of the dozens of characters that populate Dickens' iconic tale, with a loving adherence to his original language and imagery.
At least through the end of the year, all seating in the Cailloux and VK Garage Theaters will be strictly limited to allow a healthy six feet of space between pairs of tickets.
Face coverings will be required for everyone entering the two theaters. All staff and volunteer ushers will use best safety practices to ensure minimum risk to those in attendance.
The Cailloux Box Office is open on their regular schedule; from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. Walk-ups are welcome, and telephone orders can be placed by calling 896-9393. Messages can be left at any time to be returned to regular hours.
Playhouse 2000 is Kerrville's Community Theater, and manages, on behalf of the City of Kerrville, the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts, including the Cailloux Theater and the VK Garage Theater. For more information, including details on volunteering with or auditioning for P2K, readers can visit www.playhouse 2000.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.