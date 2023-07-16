County hears complaint about case to remove Belew from office

Kerrville resident George Baroody returned again to commissioners’ court Monday morning to criticize the court related to the efforts to remove Pct. 1 Commissioner Harley Belew from office, based on a 50-year-old felony conviction in Tarrant County that was revealed earlier this year after a public records request by a private citizen. The civil case, now pending in the 198th District Court, is based on Belew indicating on forms filed in 2015 and 2019 to run for commissioner, on which he indicated that he had never been convicted of a felony, when he had pled guilty and served a probation period in Tarrant County.
“This issue is not so much one case, but 6,500 voters in Precinct 1 will be disenfranchised if Belew is removed,” Baroody said.
Baroody criticized the court for carrying on a dialogue in the newspaper related to Belew, especially the county judge.
“Why is this court trying to prosecute a case they say they aren’t involved in? What is it that allows anyone to invalidate those votes,” Baroody added.
Because the comments were made in the public comment section of the meeting and is not an agenda item, commissioners cannot respond to the person who makes the comments. This is the second time Baroody has appeared before the court in defense of Belew.
County Judge Rob Kelly said in a statement that he is seriously considering voting against the proposed county budget for next year after more than $6 million has been added to the budget he proposed, and pointed out that amount was without any additional funding requests from the sheriff’s office added as of now. The next budget workshop is scheduled for next Monday, July 17.
Kelly has expressed concern about any new tax rate increases to cover the additional budget requests, since the budget he proposed has a “no new tax revenue” criteria. A two-cent tax increase will increase revenue approximately $1 million.
The court approved the traffic control plan for the Kerrville Triathlon on Sept. 24, 2023, presented by Dan Carroll, which brings an estimated 2,000 visitors to the community for the event. The event includes a 54-mile bicycling event that begins at the Inn of the Hills and includes Louise Hays Park and then takes the riders onto several roads in the eastern part of the county, and for several years has closed Sutherland Road between Hwy. 27 and Center Point Road.
Carroll also expressed concern about the increased traffic on Wharton Road between 173 and River Road last year, and suggested that perhaps the triathlon planners might need to look at restricting traffic on that road also. Pct. 3 Commissioner Jonathan Letz agreed and after a lengthy discussion decided the idea of just restricting traffic on Wharton Road would be the best option. Carroll agreed to update the traffic control plan to reflect the change.
“Typically this event stresses the law enforcement agencies in this area,” Carroll said and then explained that off-duty officers and volunteers will be used again, but the triathlon organizers hired a licensed company to install the barricades and signs for the event along the bike route.
At the request of Sheriff Larry Leitha the court accepted a $67,000 donation of 14 Wilcox Night Vision Helmet Mounts for KCSO from the Kerr County Sheriff’s Foundation.
They approved the renewal of an interlocal agreement between Kerr County and the regional public defender’s office in Lubbock to represent indigent capital murder defendants. The agreement provides for coverage of the cost of capital murder trials in the county, if needed.
The court tabled approval of an amendment to the interlocal agreement between the Hill Country Regional Public Defender’s Office and Bandera, Gillespie, Kendall, Kerr and Medina counties after an error was found in the amendment. The agreement provides for each county to contribute funds based on the case count in that county the previous year. The HCRPDO was originally the hosting county for the state-grant funded program, but last year the hosting county was relocated to Medina County.
The court approved a contract with Terralogic Document Systems related to records preservation of CD images and indexing of civil documents and importing the information into Tyler Odyssey, the county’s software program used by the district clerk’s office. The records to be reproduced and indexed will go back to 1950 civil documents which District Clerk Dawn Lantz told the court includes up to 499,000 images.
“We’re trying to get everything so that the public has access to it,” Lantz said, but explained that the hard copies of all the documents by law still will have to be maintained. The money for the project is already available through the clerk’s records preservation budget.
Other Business
• Approved submission of the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program application to the Texas Division of Emergency Management as a backup source of funding for the County Hazard Mitigation Plan update, which must be completed by 2024;
• Received a report from the human resources director that there are currently 21 first responders in the county who are equipped by county funding to respond to emergency calls, plus more in the process of being approved and equipped;
• County Clerk Jackie Dowdy reported that one million land record documents have been added to the public website which she said are used mostly by surveyors and title companies;
• Sheriff Leitha reported that he had 20 damaged vehicles in the county fleet, 11 that were damaged during the recent hailstorm which he said total $53,000 in damages. When asked about the situation with the shortage of personnel in Ingram PD, Leitha said he was “not very happy” with the number of calls his office was receiving from Ingram residents. “We do not enforce city ordinances in the City of Ingram or in Kerrville,” Leitha said.
