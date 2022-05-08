Hoot to perform at first event of Summer '22

Rising country music star Jake Hoot, Champion of Season 17 of NBC TV's "The Voice," will make a stop in Kerrville part of his Texas tour this month.
He'll bring his solo show to the Cailloux Theater on Friday, May 13 at 7:30 p.m.
Hoot's show is the first of a wide-ranging set of concerts to be presented by Playhouse 2000 in the Cailloux Theater this summer.
Other events in May center around end-of-school presentations by Tivy High School, including awards ceremonies, the year-end recital by Tivy Dance and the Golden Girls, and a concert by Tivy Choirs, plus the annual recital by Boerne-based Lone Star Dance Cooperative.
In June, Dion Pride, son of country super-star Charlie Pride and now a star in his own right, will play the Cailloux Theater on Saturday, June 18.
Pride's show highlights his mastery of classic country sounds mixed with the more modern style he has become famous for. Show time is 7:30 p.m., and tickets range from $20 to $45.
The next week, the Cailloux stage will be filled by Austin-based trio "Sister Golden Hair," three successful solo artists who have come together to re-create the harmonies of 60's and 70's rock.
The group has created unique arrangements of hits by the Eagles, CCR, Linda Ronstadt, Orleans, America, Peter Paul and Mary, James Taylor, Elvis Presley, Fleetwood Mac, the Beatles, Kansas, Bob Dylan, Cat Stevens, the Rolling Stones, and many more.
"Sister Golden Hair" will appear on Saturday, June 25 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are priced from $15 to $30, less for students.
Two "heavy hitters" are scheduled to appear at the Cailloux in July, classic Country hit-maker Janie Fricke and television favorite Cindy Williams.
Fricke, a Texas native, is known for her 18 Number-1 hits, including "What're You Doing Tonight," "It Ain't Easy Being Easy," "He's A Heartache (Looking For A Place To Happen)," "Tell Me A Lie" and more.
She and her band will be on stage Sunday, July 10 at 3 p.m., with tickets priced from $20 to $45.
Then, on both July 30 and 31, Williams, best known from her years starring in the beloved television hit "Laverne and Shirley" will offer her new one-woman entertainment "Me, Myself and Shirley."
This show, in which Cindy relates the stories, the secrets, the embarrassing moments, and the highs and lows of her life in Hollywood, will be offered twice, Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Prices range from $25 to $55 on Saturday, $20 to $50 on Sunday.
On Sunday, Aug. 7, P2K will host a "Preview Party" to announce the slate of events in the 2022/23 season of the Cailloux Performances. All are welcome with no admission charge.
The summer at the Cailloux will wrap up with a return of "The Presley Project," the band that wowed audiences last year with their salute to "All Elvis, All the Time."
"The Presley Project" will appear on Saturday, Aug. 13 at 7:30 p.m., with seats priced from $20 to $32.
Tickets for all these and other events at the Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts are available online at CaillouxPerformingArts.com.
To avoid on-line convenience fees, guests are encouraged to visit the Cailloux Box Office from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday to Friday or 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, or to call the Box Office at (830) 896-9393 anytime, leaving a message if calling outside window hours.
The Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts, including the Cailloux and VK Garage Theaters, is managed, on behalf of the City of Kerrville, by Playhouse 2000, also Kerrville's Community Theater.
More information is available online at CaillouxPerforming Arts.com.
