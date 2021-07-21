KFD to offer ‘Safe Kids’ hot car demonstration

The Kerrville Fire Department will join with other area agencies next week to host the “Safe Kids” car demonstration, which was created to show how quickly automobiles can heat up during summer conditions.
A digital thermometer will be used to compare the outside ambient air temperature versus the temperature inside a locked car with windows rolled up.
The manned demonstrations will take place from noon to 1 p.m. at the following locations:
• Tuesday, July 20 – Kerr County Courthouse, 700 Main St.;
• Wednesday, July 21 – H.E.B., 300 Main St.;
• Thursday, July 22 – Walmart, 1216 Junction Hwy.;
• Friday, July 23 – Home Depot, 1789 Sidney Baker St.;
• Saturday, July 24 – Louise Hays Park (by the water park), 202 Thompson Dr.
The vehicle will be at each location with thermometers from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Kerrville Fire Department encourages citizens to come see this important and potentially life-saving demonstration.
