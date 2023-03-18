Late last week Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly clarified the solution to issues related to the interlocal agreement between the county and the City of Kerrville related to animal control and the library.
The county will continue to provide animal control services to city residents, and county residents will continue to use the Butt-Holdsworth Library for free.
Several months ago the county sent a letter to the city setting up a 120-day window to renegotiate the inter- local agreement, but no official talks were ever held between the two entities, according to Kelly. “Rather than haggling over the local agreement, we have decided to do nothing,” Kelly said.
The 120-day window ended on Monday (March 13), but nothing will change, Kelly said. The county will continue to provide animal services and rabies control for both city and county residents and county residents will continue to be able to use the library at no cost.
Kelly also added that the county is moving forward on the construction of the animal control facility in a “timely fashion.” They have hired architect Peter Lewis to bring a final design to the commissioners’ court for approval, and at a recent commissioners’ court meeting they hired Wellborn Engineering to work with Lewis on the final plans for the facility. Once the final design is available, then the bonds to build the facility can be sold.
“We are duty-bound to build the animal control facility just as we advertised in the bond proposal,” Kelly added.
The projected timeline for completing the new facility is up to two years.
Once the current facility on Loop 534 is vacated, the property will be put up for sale and the proceeds used toward the cost of the new facility.
Another issue that will need to be addressed at that time will be finding a place for the Environmental Services Department which currently is housed in two separate locations. Kelly said the offices currently in the basement of the courthouse annex and the offices now housed in a portable building behind the current animal control facility will be reunited in another location.
“There is not a current plan, but we will have to do something,” Kelly said.
