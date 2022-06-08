Family ‘secrets’ result in huge honor

A dentist by trade, Dr. Mark Mosier, of Kerrville, has always loved flying and using his skills as a pilot to serve others through rescue and relief missions for Angel Flight Aerobridge and Patient Airlift Services, a trait he came by honestly.
In fact, the only greater love Mosier possesses is for his family. So, when he was notified that his father and grandparents would be receiving the United States’ highest civilian honor, the Congressional Gold Medal, for their combined service during World War II as leaders and members of the Herington, Kansas 753-7 Civil Air Patrol Unit, he was overcome with emotion.
“These are the people that raised me,” Mosier said. “We were aware of their service to the Civil Air Patrol, but not the extent of that service. They never really talked about it due the classified intelligence aspect of their service.”
His grandfather, Major Harry D. Mosier, was a founding member and the commander of the Herington CAP unit., which was first organized in October of 1943.
Harry’s wife and Mosier’s grandmother, Josephine M. Mosier, was a captain in the unit and assisted with training missions, among many other duties.
Mosier’s father, Cadet Master Sgt. Richard M. Mosier, joined his parents in 1943, prior to serving in the U.S. Army.
These basic facts about his grandparents and father were known to the family, but it wasn’t until an unfortunate fire that the details emerged.
Mosier said his father had given his brother, John, a trove of documents shortly before his death in 2018.
“My dad told John to always protect these documents, because they would have great historical significance for someone one day,” Mosier said.
The documents were bundled and tied up with string, and while the family knew they were CAP documents, they never really delved into the contents.
“John put them in a safe and we didn’t think about them again,” Mosier said.
That was until Oct. 8, 2019 when the storage building the safe was in burned down, and John, who still lived in Herington, received a call a few days later from from an official with the CAP inquiring about a document he had seen in a display case bearing the Mosier name.
The phone call prompted John to see if he could retrieve any of the documents his father had given to him.
Surprisingly, Mosier said, the bag of documents was located and still intact, although it did take a few days for the papers to dry before they could start sorting through them.
Mosier and his brothers discovered that their grandmother was an intelligence officer and that Harry and Richard were part of intelligence briefings on troop movements and training, along with membership lists, which explained the past history of their secrecy.
Richard, who earned his pilot’s license at age 16, joined his mother in training troops and collecting intelligence data in 1944.
Richard also flew mercy flights to assist active duty military on emergency leave.
“The Civil Air Patrol, when it first started, was the civilian division of the Army Air Corps,” Mosier said. “We didn’t have the Air Force then. The Army Air Corps became the Air Force in 1947, and CAP eventually became an official arm of the (U.S.) Air Force, and they have their own missions.”
Mosier said during the war, more than 20 CAP units over 10 counties were folded into the Herington unit, commanded by his grandfather.
“My grandmother became head of intelligence for the midwest,” Mosier said. “My grandmother was not one to be left behind, so this did not surprise any of us. During the war, she developed a navigational classroom teaching system. She taught this to navigator and bomber crews with her office being inside the bomb bay of a B-25 Mitchell.”
Mosier said Josephine traveled around teaching the system she created.
As his father had advised Mosier and his brothers, the documents did prove to have significant historical value and led to the nomination and the decision to award the Congressional Gold Medal to the Mosier trio. These documents have all been secured to the National Archives, Mosier said.
“It was such an honor. The equivalent in the military world would be the Congressional Medal of Honor and they’ve given out 2,550 of those. As of just recently, they have only awarded a total of 170 Congressional Gold Medals, with the first one given to George Washington in 1776.”
After several delays due to COVID-19, a formal ceremony was held on March 26 at Forbes Air Force Base in Topeka, Kan., with the entire Mosier family present to accept the award in honor of their storied family members. Attending the ceremony were Mosier and his family; as well his his brothers, Dr. Kevin Mosier, James Mosier and Dr. John Mosier; as well as Richard’s wife of 35 years, Norma; and many immediate and extended family members.
CAP Brig. Gen. Regena Aye, national vice commander of the Civil Air Patrol, officiated the ceremony.
“I would describe the Mosier family as great American heroes, and I'm deeply honored to present them with the Congressional Gold Medal today,” Brig. Gen. Regena Aye was quoted as saying.
As the oldest, Kevin was presented with the medal and spoke on behalf of the family, Mosier said.
“At one point, it just hit me that the three people who were the most influential in my life were receiving the Congressional Gold Medal. I was stunned and yet proud and honored,” Mosier said. “I just wish my dad was still around. I have many questions. He was so good a keeping secrets, but I have so many questions.”
Harry, Josephine and Richard left lasting impressions on their family. Harry and Richard both were dentists and pilots.
“Three of my four brothers are doctors of some sort and three are pilots,” Mosier said.
While the ceremony was held weeks ago, the pride stemming from all of the knowledge that Mosier and his brothers discovered and continue to discover about their father and grandparents continues to overwhelm them.
Mosier pays tribute by continuing to fly mercy missions and promoting aviation.
He just completed a 10-year term serving on the Kerrville-Kerr County Airport Board and was recently honored by Kerr County commissioners for his service.
