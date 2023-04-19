Roy vows to fight

Congressman Chip Roy shared his thoughts on inflation, border security, the war in Ukraine, along with many other national issues, while visiting with members of the Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, and Legislative Affairs Committee members, last week while in Kerrville.
To begin, Roy said he wanted to explain the drama that gained national attention following the November General Election when Republicans won the majority in the U.S. Congress and took days to elect Congressman Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House to replace Democrat Nancy Pelosi, who had served in that capacity for the previous four years.
During that battle that saw 15 total votes among members of Congress over several days, Roy said he and his colleagues were negotiating to restore normalcy to the House of Representatives, because they believed that decisions were being made “behind closed doors” under Pelosi and what Americans saw play out were Republicans using the opportunity to negotiate operational issues during the vote.
“That’s what that whole fight was mostly about,” Roy said. “It was the first time in 10 years we finally had a vote on an amendment on the floor of the House that was authored on the floor on the amount of the appropriations bill. We’ve still got a lot of work to do, restoring muscle memory on how to get the House to operate more openly and freely.”
Roy said the negotiation work during the McCarthy vote will “pay dividends” and will allow for a more focused debate on appropriations issues and amendments.
“It does get in the weeds a little, but it does matter,” Roy said. “The two big items we have coming up in the next few weeks will be border security and spending. Underlining all of this is, of course, the banking crisis, interest rates, the relative tools in the toolbox that deal with inflation, which are getting more limited.”
Roy said the first order of business should be to address out-of-control spending.
“That’s the one significant thing we can do in the House to try to hold the line and kind of pull back on some of these inflationary pressures,” Roy said. “We’ve got to deal with the Fed and we’ve got to deal with easy money, but the one thing we can fully control is to stop spending money we don’t have, which is driving a lot of this inflation.”
Roy said formulating a plan to get a handle on spending was a big part of the fight in January when selecting McCarthy as speaker.
“We want to go back to 2022 spending levels,” Roy said. “In doing that, we can take all of the federal bureaucracy spending back to pre-COVID levels and maintain defense spending.”
Roy said the key to fighting inflation is being able to grow the county’s economy, which should be the main focus.
“That begins and is driven almost entirely by energy,” Roy said. “And, if we don’t free up American energy to be able to produce and grow, we’re not going to be able to get that kind of growth that we all want to see. So, we are going to be fighting for that and trying to undo some of the damage of the Inflation Reduction Act, which we think was damaging.”
Roy said the federal funds directed to renewable energy is not acceptable and not well thought out, saying wind and solar will be 50 percent of the Texas electric grid in little more than a year.
“It’s not going to keep the Texas grid afloat,” Roy said. “It’s unconscionable in Texas. On a windless, cloudy day, where are we getting power? How’s Peterson (Health) going to stay fired up?”
Roy said the key to addressing energy growth begins with eliminating regulatory barriers and subsidies that are distorting the market.
Border security
Roy said the problem on the nations’s southern border is not getting any better.
“It’s as bad as it’s ever been,” Roy said. “We had a little dip and slow down in traffic in January and February, to about 5,000 (migrants) a day. Remember, Jeh Johnson, Obama’s Homeland Security Secretary, said that 1,000 a week was a crisis and we’re talking about 5,000 a day being the dip.”
Roy said he expects for the illegal immigrant traffic to increase to 7,000 to 8,000 per day, which was normal for 2022.
“We’ve got legislation we are trying to advance to address the crisis,” Roy said. “We firmly believe that you cannot stop the crisis at the border if you don’t deal with the release issue, using asylum and parole policies. As a compassionate, Christian nation, we are never going to turn our back on someone who has a true, legitimate, credible fear of persecution for religious believes, political beliefs. We should maintain the asylum policies for that.”
He said the current border policy is not only dangerous, but is actually killing people with the flow of dangerous drugs and criminals coming across the border.
“And, migrants are dying,” Roy said. “A thousand migrants died along the southwest border last year. We are committed to actually supporting legislation that will actually deal with the problem.”
Roy said there is some division among Republicans on how to deal with the border crisis.
“We’re not going to throw more money at Homeland Security and tell them to hire more border patrol agents to process people,” Roy said. “I’m going to oppose anything that comes to the floor that doesn’t address the policies and fix the releases.”
Roy said he will support legislation that requires U.S. Homeland Security to detain, process or turn away migrants.
“Once you do that, that number will plummet,” Roy said. “Because, that’s what happened under (former president Donald) Trump. Those numbers dropped to 25,000 to 30,000 a month, which is still too high, but at least manageable and not 150,000 to 200,000 a month.”
Debt ceiling battle
Due to current spending and legislative requirements to set a limit on the amount of debt the United States government can incur, Congress must vote to raise the debt ceiling limit when the government spends more than it is approved to spend.
The debt ceiling has been raised multiple times over recent years and another battle is looming, Roy said.
“There was a lot of eyes and ears on us in January over the speaker’s fight. I will just tell you to ‘gird your loins’ a little bit on the reality of us having a debt ceiling fight,” Roy said. “When we pick a fight on the debt ceiling, people are going to say the sky is falling. Be a little patient while we work through that, but we have to use the debt ceiling leverage to extract change or this administration is going to keep running right over us.”
Roy said the American economy is at stake and the fight on the debt ceiling will allow for needed negotiations to take place.
