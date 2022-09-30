Prop A addresses courthouse shortfalls

Editor’s note: The role of a responsible media is to provide accurate and timely information to readers about important issues in the community. In the weeks ahead the Community Journal will be featuring the facts related to the upcoming Nov. 8 county bond proposal in a series of articles to help voters make educated decisions on the three propositions. Early voting begins Oct. 24 and runs through Nov. 4.
The present Kerr County Courthouse (original building) was completed in 1926. County government at that time basically required a county judge, commissioners, a county clerk, treasurer, sheriff and constables, jail, prosecutors, one district court and a method to collect taxes to provide the mandated services to protect citizens. The county is required by law and statues to keep the written records of births, deaths, marriages, land records, court records and other documents, many of them forever. State law requires almost everything created before 1950 to be maintained in its original form.
From 1926 until the courthouse annex was added some 40 years later, the original building served the needs of the growing county. By the 1970’s county government had outgrown the 1923 building, but the need for more space, especially for the jail, county clerk and tax assessor-collector and the need for additional courtrooms led county leaders to propose a bond that was approved and built a two-story annex. The top floor was the jail and the bottom floor was for the county clerk and tax offices. The ground level of the annex was open parking for law enforcement vehicles and provided limited other county employee parking.
In the early 1990’s, when the jail population and sheriff’s department outgrew the annex space, a bond issue passed to build the current law enforcement facility on Clearwater Paseo which opened in 1996. Subsequently another bond issue in recent years has added additional jail facilities at that site.
After the sheriff’s department moved to the new location, the parking area under the annex and the lower level was enclosed and converted to office and storage space, as needed. All of that area has subsequently been built out as the county has grown and programs (most mandated by the state) added. Today it houses the county attorney, environmental health, human resources, treasurer, indigent health, victim services and precinct three constable offices, plus the probate/juvenile courtroom and housekeeping department.
With the exception of ADA required changes and new windows no major upgrades have been added to either the original courthouse or annex in recent years.
The 2020 census shows Kerr County today with just over 53,000 residents, who demand more and more services from county government. Anyone who has been called for jury duty or to participate in other court activities, or visited the courthouse to pay taxes or conduct other business, can attest to the parking issues and numerous other problems related to the inefficiency of the historic building.
Tax Assessor-Collector
Proposition A on the Nov. 8 election ballot asks for $13.685 million for several upgrades to the existing courthouse facilities and grounds including the relocation of the county’s tax office to a county-owned building at 600 Earl Garrett. The building was the original chapel of the Church of Christ for many years.
The building was purchased in a package deal with the two-story former church education building that has been converted to use as the regional public defender headquarters.
The relocation of the tax office has become necessary after the Texas Legislature in 2021 mandated that all jury rooms in courthouses around the state accommodate a full 14-person jury. (12 jurors and two alternates.) The current Kerr County Court-at-Law courtroom, office and jury room was built in the 1980’s in a portion of the space originally designated for the tax office in the annex. In order to expand that court’s jury room a sizeable portion of the current tax office will need to be used to convert the existing jury room to comply with the state mandate.
The old chapel will need to be renovated for the tax office, but will relieve one of the most congested county offices, and leave more parking at the courthouse when the tax office employees are no longer parking there. The COVID pandemic social distancing requirements provided huge challenges to the tax office staff during the fall and winter months when property owners came to pay their taxes in person.
The chapel renovation will provide a slightly larger area for the multiple offices required within the tax office, including motor vehicle, voting and elections, and the tax clerks. There are currently 15 employees in the tax office. A large secure storage area at the rear of the building will also provide much-needed space for the office and include a conference and break room which the current office doesn’t have.
The new tax office renovation will provide 25 parking spaces off the street, plus handicapped parking slots. Any overflow will have space available next door at the public defender office parking lot. The tax office will also have a drive-through option for paying taxes, much like the drive-through at a bank, according to the county tax assessor-collector Bob Reeves and drawings of architect Peter Lewis.
Reeves said the design of the new tax office will mirror the current office with the U-shaped service windows for vehicle title transfers, purchase of license plates and stickers, voter registration and tax payments. Adequate space will be available for patrons who may need help in completing paperwork, and ADA restrooms will also be available.
“We will have adequate office space for everyone and won’t have to use a broom closet anymore,” Reeves added.
Taxpayers using the drive-through will need to have all paperwork already completed prior to trying to use the drive-through.
Voters can now access information and details, including architect’s drawings, about all of the bond proposals on the Nov. 8 ballot at the website at www.kerrcountybond.org. Public meetings are also planned to provide additional information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.