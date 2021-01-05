Wounded Warrior Foundation donates to VA Dogs
On hand for the check presentation are, from left, J.J. Wagner, general manager Escondido; Tina Mayers, Co-Tournament chairman; Buck Mayers, Co-Tournament chairman; Kathy Rider, director of training VA Dogs with “Liberty;” and Bob Goetz, Texas Wounded Warrior Foundation representative.

The Texas Wounded Warrior Foundation hosted their Eighth Annual golf tournament at Escondido Golf & Lake Club in Horseshoe Bay recently.

The goal of the event is to raise money to support Texas veterans and make a huge difference in the lives of the brave men and women who have paid a high price for the security and freedom we enjoy.  

VA Dogs was the recipient of a $20,000. donation which will give much-needed support to procure and train dogs for the many Veterans who are in need.

Created in 2013, VA Dogs of Texas provides Service Dogs for companionship, security, and emotional stability throughout the everyday lives of our veterans dealing with PTSD and MST.

