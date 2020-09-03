Chip Roy: ‘It’s game time now’

U.S. Congressman Chip Roy was featured speaker at last Wednesday’s meeting of the Hill Country Republican Club, one of several stops he made in the Hill Country to inform audiences of constituents and to take questions from them.
“We’re in the thick of the battle as of Labor Day. It’s game time now,” Roy said.
He said he’s still working in the U.S. House of Representatives on the same principles that he announced when he was running for that office. Those include securing the U.S. border; protecting lawful immigrants; and trying to balance the national budget.
“That (the budget) ain’t goin’ so well, but I’m only one among many in the House voting on it,” Roy said.
He described a new rule in the House, set up by Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi, called “proxy voting” under which each House member can give a specified card to any other representative and let that House member vote in their stead on anything. House members are not required to be personally in attendance to cast their votes, he said.
“We (Republicans) are fighting this as unconstitutional,” Roy said.
On healthcare freedoms, Roy said Republicans have done a good job fighting government healthcare, but not so good a job improving “insurance-run” health care.
“We also need a very clear mission for support of our military and their assigned missions; and for support of our veterans, especially those fighting suicide.”
“I also support the new ‘authorization of force’ that sends troops a clear signal about their missions around the world.”
On other topics he said Republicans have to “let Texas be Texas;” and to empower teachers to support the parents of their students.
“I never thought two years ago that we would have to be ‘standing up for America,’ but here it is. I unapologetically stand up for America and the Constitution,” Roy said.
He told the audience a story about making a trip with his family on July 2, the anniversary of the vote of the Continental Congress to separate from the English Crown, to Independence Hall in Philadelphia.
“I wanted to go because of what happened in that building. And I would do so without question. Those rights of man were given for us and all people in the world,” he said. “It matters that we stand for all those ideals in the Declaration and the Constitution.”
Roy said he knows the first American patriots were flawed men, “but I’m not going to apologize for the ideals they set out for us.” He said citizens have to stand up for all walks of life and colors and wealth and properity.
On the recent conventions, Roy said the Democrats bad-mouthed the United States, while the Republicans’ was a convention of hope.
As for his assigned district, Roy said, “This district is a tough race, but we can win if we out-work our opponents.”
He said his opponent, Wendy Davis, will have to also make the phone calls and do the block-walks and all those things. “The outcome will be determined by our work.”
Roy said the United States has the best system of government compared to the entire rest of the world; and defending it is what this election is about.
Audience Q&A
Roy took some audience questions, starting with, is Kamala Harris eligible to be vice president and president? “I don’t know,” Roy said. “I’ve studied some, but I don’t know.”
Does he believe the U.S. Constitution is a living document? No, he said, one must read it looking for its writers’ intent through the years.
If Congress is sworn to uphold the Constitution, why are some Congressmen and women and Senators not charged with treason? Roy said the House is ruled by majority vote; and there has not been a true vote in open debate on a bill amendment in the House since sometime in 2016. “I sometimes get two minutes on the floor of the House to speak. That’s why I’m always talking fast.”
Roy said he and other Republicans want the ability to have the House members “vacate the chair” to get Pelosi out of that position.
He was asked if there’s a way to get more liberal grant funding to assign more school resource officers in schools. “We’re having some of those conversations. We need more debate on some of those issues,” Roy said.
He added he introduced legislation for federal education dollars to “follow the student,” for parents to use for those outside the public school system if they choose to.
His finishing statement to the club members was “door, phones, dollars, prayers – God bless you!”
Meeting’s end
Pratt told the group the local Republican Party needs volunteers to work every Thursday and Saturday on the phone bank, plus “block-walkers,” also on Saturdays.
