Residents warned not to disobey burn ban

Continuing dry and windy conditions are making parts of Kerr County at risk for wildfires, which is why Precinct 2 residents are under a current ban on outdoor, open-flame burning.
Kerr County Commissioner (Pct. 2) Tom Moser made it a special note during Monday’s commissioners’ court session to remind residents of the burn ban and to warn against those who will ignore it.
“I think it’s important to remember that, when the burn ban is on, there will be a fine of up to $500 for people who violate the burn ban. We’ve already had several fires in Precinct 2 recently, even though the burn ban was on. You need to know that you’re liable,” Moser said. “The sheriff can cite you if you are burning during a burn ban – just so you all are aware of that.”
Kerr County Sheriff Rusty Hierholzer agreed, stepping up to the podium to add, “Really, as bad as it is lately with the (wildfire) dangers we’re having, not just in Precinct 2 but also in Precinct 4 – we’re pretty well going to have to take a zero tolerance position on it and starting writing citations for those violations instead of warnings.”
“We’re just way too dry and it’s just way too dangerous” for people to burn outside right now, the sheriff added.
Precincts 1, 3 and 4 do not have a burn ban currently in place.
The current Precinct 2 ban was continued Monday, Nov. 9 The county order makes it illegal for a person to knowingly or intentionally burn outside. The order will stay in effect for 90 days from the date of adoption, unless it is terminated earlier based on a determination by the commissioner’s court because the environmental conditions have improved and are at less risk for wildfires.
For any resident who wants to know if there is a burn ban in place in their precinct, visit co.kerr.tx.us and look at the top of the home page where the notice is posted and updated as soon as there is a change
Additionally, residents may call the burn ban hotline at 830-792-HEAT (4328). For questions concerning the burn ban, call the commissioner assigned to the area in question at 830-792-2215.
A burn ban document that details exceptions to and restrictions outlined by the order, visit: https://www.co.kerr.tx.us/commcrt/orders/38425.pdf.
